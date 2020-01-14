AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Rajon Rondo has a Non-Displaced Volar Plate Avulsion Fracture of Right Ring Finger

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo had an MRI on Monday which revealed a non-displaced volar plate avulsion fracture of the right ring finger. 

Rondo will miss Monday's game against Cleveland and is listed as day-to-day. 

"Rajon was doing really well, so I'm disappointed for him that he's going to have to miss some time," Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said before Monday's game. "But Quinn Cook played really well the other night. He'll see some minutes at the backup one. We have Alex [Caruso]who can slide over there if we need to. And we have the next-up mentality."

Rondo sustained the injury in the first half of the Lakers'  125-110 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. He opened that game with 12 points on six-for-six shooting, but went on to shoot 4-for-16 from the field, including making only one of his six three-point attempts. He finished with 21 points on 10-for-22 shooting, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Rondo struggled with injuries to his right hand last year. Four days after returning from a surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand that sidelined him for 17 games, Rondo suffered a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger on Dec. 25, 2018, against Golden State that required surgery. He missed another 14 games because of that injury.

Rondo is averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 21.6 minutes a game this season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Anthony Davis interview Rajon Rondo

Davis tried out his interview skills after the Lakers' 125-110 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are questionable, LeBron James and Avery Bradley are probable against Cleveland

The Lakers return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Sustains Strained Right Ring Finger Against Oklahoma City

Rondo is listed as day-to-day

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Beat Oklahoma City with Complete Team Effort

The Lakers closed their two-game trip with a 125-110 win over the Thunder

Melissa Rohlin

Preview: Lakers vs. Oklahoma City

The Lakers play at Oklahoma City on the tail end of a back-to-back

Melissa Rohlin

Four takeaways from the Lakers' 129-114 win over Dallas

The Lakers won their seventh consecutive game

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Promote GM Rob Pelinka to also be Vice President of Basketball Operations

Pelinka has helped transform the Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis is out against Dallas

Davis will be sidelined because of a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin

Game preview: Lakers vs. Dallas

The Lakers play the Mavericks in their first game of a back-to-back on Friday

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma will have an opportunity to prove himself if Anthony Davis is out

Davis remains questionable with a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin