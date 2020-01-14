Rajon Rondo has a Non-Displaced Volar Plate Avulsion Fracture of Right Ring Finger

Rajon Rondo had an MRI on Monday which revealed a non-displaced volar plate avulsion fracture of the right ring finger.

Rondo will miss Monday's game against Cleveland and is listed as day-to-day.

"Rajon was doing really well, so I'm disappointed for him that he's going to have to miss some time," Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said before Monday's game. "But Quinn Cook played really well the other night. He'll see some minutes at the backup one. We have Alex [Caruso]who can slide over there if we need to. And we have the next-up mentality."

Rondo sustained the injury in the first half of the Lakers' 125-110 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. He opened that game with 12 points on six-for-six shooting, but went on to shoot 4-for-16 from the field, including making only one of his six three-point attempts. He finished with 21 points on 10-for-22 shooting, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Rondo struggled with injuries to his right hand last year. Four days after returning from a surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand that sidelined him for 17 games, Rondo suffered a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger on Dec. 25, 2018, against Golden State that required surgery. He missed another 14 games because of that injury.

Rondo is averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 21.6 minutes a game this season.