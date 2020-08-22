Rajon Rondo Is Active For Lakers In Game 3 Against Portland After Being Out For Nearly Six Weeks

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Rajon Rondo will be active for the Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb in the Lakers' second practice inside the NBA bubble July 12, has been out for nearly six weeks.

Rondo practiced for the first time Monday after leaving the bubble to undergo surgery to repair the thumb July 15. He was expected to return to full basketball activities between six-to-eight weeks.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion in 2008, was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game before the season was suspended March 11.

The top-seeded Lakers are tied with the eighth-seeded Trail Blazers, 1-1. Game 3 is at 5:30 p.m. PST on ABC.