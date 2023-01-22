In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team trailed by Grizzlies for much of the fourth quarter (albeit generally by single-digit points).

An off-camera interviewer noted that LA head coach Darvin Ham had revealed that Westbrook requested in the team's final huddle, with mere seconds left and LA leading by a point, that he be able to defend Morant.

"I just know I'm a very good defender, and I believe in my abilities to be able to stop anybody, no matter what position," Westbrook stated simply.

In the win, Westbrook scored a game-high 29 points on while shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 7-of-11 from the charity stripe. He also notched six assists, five rebounds and a block.

All told, Morant did not have a great night from the field, shooting just 9-of-29 from the floor (1-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc) and 3-of-5 from the free throw line. This was thanks in no small part to swarming pressure defense from LA, albeit mostly courtesy of Dennis Schröder.