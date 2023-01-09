On Saturday, your Los Angeles Lakers somewhat improbably won their fifth straight game (and second in two days, coming as it did on the second half of a back-to-back set), a tight 136-134 win helped along, at a glacial pace, by plenty of free throws from both sides (70). The final whistle, a somewhat questionable call on a fairly innocuous De'Aaron Fox hip check that sent starting point guard Dennis Schroder to the line for the two game-clinching free throws, was later criticized by Fox.

$47.1 million reserve LA point guard Russell Westbrook spoke with gathered media following Saturday's bout to reiterate what he felt was one of the biggest contributors to the club's latest victory: full court buckets.

As he had mentioned following the Lakers' 130-114 blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook again cited LA's fast-paced offense as a big reason for the Kings win, the team's fifth straight.

"I think we have an understanding of how we need to play to win win, or give ourself a chance to win," Westbrook noted. "So regardless what's kind of going on before, the day after, in the moment we know we gotta play with pace, fast, play the right way."

Can LA, with 34-year-old Westbrook and of course 38-year-old LeBron James playing major minutes, keep up this frenzied pace tonight against the Denver Nuggets? It would certainly behoove the club if it did.