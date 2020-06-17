She Said Yes! Danny Green Got Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

She said yes!

Danny Green got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Blair Bashen over the weekend. Green proposed to Bashen on Sunday at Surfer’s Point in Ventura.

Green posted a photo on Instagram of himself down on one knee on the beach as Bashen held her hands to her face.

He jokingly apologized for the proposal not happening sooner, writing, “Sorry it took so long babe! just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn’t afford it until now 😂 love you with all my heart and I’m so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years...many more years to come! Here’s to forever 🥂 #ItsOfficialNow #HappyAnniversary 💚 💚 💚 💚 💚 #shesaidYESbtw lol”

Many Lakers players congratulated Green, including LeBron James, Jared Dudley, JaVale McGee and Alex Caruso. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also commented on his post, writing, “Awww. #lovewins congratulations ❤️”

Green, a two-time NBA champion with San Antonio and Toronto, is in his first season with the Lakers. Bashen played college volleyball at Purdue.

Bashen posted the news on her Instagram account as well.

“To My Fiancé, I’ve admired you first as a friend for two years, I’ve loved you for half a decade as my boyfriend, and now I can’t believe you are my future husband!!" she wrote. "I will continue to reminisce about the countless good times in our past, fully enjoy our present, and positively embrace our future. Happy 5 year anniversary to my FIANCÉ! I will love you forever @greenranger14!! 💚 💍 😘 (Finally 😩 😂) #FutureMrsGreen #TeamGreen #Engagement #TearsOfJoy #Fiancé #Fianceé #June14th."