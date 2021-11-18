Lakers: Some LeBron James Health News

After LeBron James communicated to ESPN last night that he hopes to be ready for tomorrow's contest against the Celtics, it appears that the Los Angeles Lakers' injury report now reflects that their medical staff is also growing increasingly more optimistic, per Marc Stein of SubStack (formerly of ESPN and the New York Times):

The team's official injury report lists King James as "questionable," a significant status upgrade heading into tomorrow. This is not a guarantee, of course. But the Lakers have been struggling lately, and their schedule is toughening up. The team is 2-3 across its last five contests, including a home blowout loss to the bottom-feeding Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

The injury report also lists All-Star big man Anthony Davis as struggling with a right thigh contusion, but likely to suit up against Boston. Forward Trevor Ariza, $5 million man Kendrick Nunn, and rookie guard Austin Reaves remain unavailable for tomorrow.

James, 36, has played in just six of the team's 16 games due to his current rectus abdominis strain injury and a rolled ankle earlier in the season. He is averaging a typically-great 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest, with a shooting line of .467/.347/.783. He is the Lakers' best player and the team's clear alpha, and the team badly needs his swagger.