The Lakers Open Their Season Against The Clippers On July 30

After five long months without basketball, the NBA will resume in Florida on July 30.

The league is opening with a bang, scheduling a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference, the Lakers and Clippers, on opening night at 6 p.m. PST on TNT.

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record 49-14, 5 1/2 games ahead of the second-seeded Clippers (44-20).

After falling to the Clippers twice, the Lakers played their hallway rivals on March 8 -- three days before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and won 112-103 behind a 28-point, seven-rebound and nine-assist performance from LeBron James.

After the game, Anthony Davis reiterated that the 35-year-old James deserves the MVP award this season.

"They need to watch the last two games," Davis said, also referencing the Lakers' 113-103 win over Milwaukee on March 6. "I mean, what he’s been able to do; taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays, you don’t see that from a guy who is 17 years in the league. And his team is number one in the West. He’s continuing to show the world why he’s the best. And if people don’t understand that, then [after] the last two games, I think they understand now."

Each of the 22 teams participating in the season's resumption will play eight regular season games. Below is the Lakers' schedule.

LAKERS SCHEDULE

July 30 vs. Clippers, 6 p.m. PST, TNT

August 1 vs. Raptors, 5:30 p.m. PST, ESPN

August 3 vs. Jazz, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN

August 5 vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m. PST, ESPN

August 6 vs. Rockets, 6 p.m. PST, TNT

August 8: Pacers, 3 p.m. PST, TNT

August 10: Nuggets, 6 p.m. PST, TNT

August 13: Kings, TBD, (Not On National TV)

There will be a play-in tournament Aug. 15-16 if the eighth seed is four games or fewer ahead of the ninth seed at the conclusion of the season.

The first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs will begin on Aug. 17.