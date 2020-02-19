AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Frank Vogel Says There's A Possibility That DeMarcus Cousins Returns For Playoffs

Melissa Rohlin

During Frank Vogel's media availability during All-Star weekend, the Lakers' coach said there's a chance that DeMarcus Cousins could return for the playoffs. 

“He’s on track to get healthy by the playoffs, and we’ll have to see where he’s at with rhythm and conditioning and timing and all that stuff,” Vogel told reporters Saturday. “But there’s a possibility he returns this season, yes.”

Cousins sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in Las Vegas in August during a pickup game with NBA players. ACL tears typically sideline players between nine months and a year. 

It was a crushing injury for Cousins, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July. 

Cousins has had a string of major injuries. 

In Jan. 2018, he suffered a torn Achilles while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, which affected his value on the free agent market. He signed a one-year deal with Golden State that summer, not getting offers from any other teams. 

He missed the first three months of the Warriors' 2018-2019 season, making his return in January. Three months later, he sustained a torn left quadriceps that sidelined him for most of the playoffs.  

It would be tough for Cousins to return during the playoffs this year. 

It takes a lot of conditioning to be able to play in a regular season NBA game, and the intensity of the postseason makes everything much more heightened. 

Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over his nine seasons in the NBA. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Weighs In On Baseball Cheating Scandal, Says He'd Be Irate

The Lakers' superstar tweeted Tuesday about the Houston Astros' cheating scandal

Melissa Rohlin

Children's Book By LeBron James Will Be Published in August

James' first children's book 'I PROMISE' is scheduled to be published on Aug. 11

Melissa Rohlin

NBA All-Star Game Ratings Up By Eight Percent From Last Year

The new NBA All-Star Game format saw increased television ratings from last year

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

Barack Obama Talks Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Weekend

The former president of the United States spoke about Bryant on Saturday at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Makes Light of A Reporter Calling Him 'Kobe' After All-Star Game

After Team LeBron won the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, a reporter accidentally called James by Kobe Bryant's name

Melissa Rohlin

NBA All-Star Game Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant As Team LeBron Wins

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis, 157-155, in an exciting All-Star Game

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Would Be Feared If Kawhi Leonard Had Joined Team

During Davis' All-Star media availability, he talked about how good the Lakers would've been if Leonard was on the team

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

LeBron James Says Two Trophies Should've Been Awarded For Dunk Contest

James thinks Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon should've tied for the win in the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

Melissa Rohlin

NBA All-Star Game MVP Award Renamed For Kobe Bryant

The award will be named after Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who was named MVP of the All-Star game four times

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Named Finalist For Basketball Hall Of Fame

Bryant was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class of 2020

Melissa Rohlin