Frank Vogel Says There's A Possibility That DeMarcus Cousins Returns For Playoffs

During Frank Vogel's media availability during All-Star weekend, the Lakers' coach said there's a chance that DeMarcus Cousins could return for the playoffs.

“He’s on track to get healthy by the playoffs, and we’ll have to see where he’s at with rhythm and conditioning and timing and all that stuff,” Vogel told reporters Saturday. “But there’s a possibility he returns this season, yes.”

Cousins sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in Las Vegas in August during a pickup game with NBA players. ACL tears typically sideline players between nine months and a year.

It was a crushing injury for Cousins, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July.

Cousins has had a string of major injuries.

In Jan. 2018, he suffered a torn Achilles while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, which affected his value on the free agent market. He signed a one-year deal with Golden State that summer, not getting offers from any other teams.

He missed the first three months of the Warriors' 2018-2019 season, making his return in January. Three months later, he sustained a torn left quadriceps that sidelined him for most of the playoffs.

It would be tough for Cousins to return during the playoffs this year.

It takes a lot of conditioning to be able to play in a regular season NBA game, and the intensity of the postseason makes everything much more heightened.

Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over his nine seasons in the NBA.