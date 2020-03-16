AllLakers
Kobe Bryant Mural in Grand Central Market Stops Folks In Tracks

Jill Painter Lopez

The Kobe Bryant memorials and murals around the world are vast, but here’s one that really stuns. This Kobe Bryant mural inside Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles is so sharp and colorful that it looks like an actual photo. It was done with spray paint, which is amazing considering all the detail right down to the confetti. 

When you see it in person, you realize how lifelike it is. This video was taken a few weeks ago on a busy weekend at the market, where people would stop to soak it all in and take selfies and videos. 

Jonas Never, a local artist from Santa Monica, spray painted the masterpiece before Bryant’s public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24. The scene is from the celebration of the Lakers’ 2010 NBA title, the last championship of Bryant’s career and the most recent of the Lakers franchise. 

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

“Incredibly humbled to immortalize Kobe Bryant @grandcentralmarketla,” Never wrote in an Instragram post. “I can’t thank the owners and staff here enough for trusting me with this project.” 

He went on to thank the restaurants there for providing him with sustenance while he was working long hours and “for putting like 15 pounds on me.”

Never has painted murals all over Los Angeles. In July, he did a tribute to the late Tyler Skaggs near Santa Monica High School. 

You can find Never on Instragram at never1959.

