Lakers News: Thought of Boston Winning 18th Title Before LA Makes Former Champ 'Sick'
Two-time Los Angeles Lakers champion and 2011 Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom remains a massive Boston Celtics hater, even long into his retirement. Odom's Lakers squared off against the Celtics twice during their three straight runs to the NBA Finals, from 2008-10. Boston beat L.A. in six games circa 2008, while Los Angeles returned the favor in a seven-game series in 2010.
Now, the Celtics are on the cusp of capturing their 18th league title as they lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-0 in the 2024 NBA Finals, which would break the current tie at the top of the list of all-time NBA champions between Boston and Los Angeles.
"[Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown, as a professional, as an ex-NBA player, to see them kind of go through the process and make it to the Finals and get better every year as players, I'm happy for them as individuals," Odom told Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "But I'm a Laker at heart and in Game 6 [during the 2008 Finals] they beat us pretty bad.
"And that's when their fans surrounded our bus and wouldn't let us leave. Shook our bus. That's when I kind of was on a 'F--- Boston' vengeance," Odom revealed.
McMenamin notes that Odom was particularly annoyed to see 2008 Finals MVP Paul Pierce seated courtside during the Celtics' second home games in the series.
"I know Paul Pierce is happy and it kind of makes me sick to see him gloat and be that happy because that team is about to win," Odom said. "They were the best team that year [in 2008]. I tip my hat to 'em, even this year, but it kind of makes me sick."
Odom arrived from the Miami Heat as part of the 2004 Shaquille O'Neal trade, and proved himself to be part of a critical role player core around All-Stars Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol during the team's return to dominance midway through the 2007-08 season. He stayed with L.A. until 2011.
During his seven years with the franchise, the 6-foot-10 power forward/center averaged 13.7 points on .491/.330/.683 shooting splits, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks a night.
