As you read this, your Los Angeles Lakers are facing off at home against the deliberately miserable San Antonio Spurs. LA has two incredibly important pieces newly available to it tonight, in the form of 6'8" forward Rui Hachimura and 6'10" center/power forward Anthony Davis.

Hachimura was LA's first big near-deadline trade of the season, but here's hoping it's not the team's last. There are several appetizing role players Los Angeles could extract from San Antonio, if the Spurs were willing to play ball. Here are three:

Russell Westbrook, One Unprotected Future First-Round Pick, and Two Seconds for Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl

Because the Spurs are so under the cap, they can absorb Westbrook's incoming salary without exactly matching it. McDermott, Richardson and Poeltl are the three San Antonio players most frequently floated as possible Lakers. Would San Antonio be amenable to taking back one of LA's two highly-coveted future first-round draft picks and two second-rounders that seem destined to be in the low 30s? The Spurs may demand both of LA's future firsts, which could prove to be too steep a price to pay for the Lakers front office.

Patrick Beverley, One Second-Round Pick For Josh Richardson

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Richardson could be had for just one second-rounder. This would be something of a no-brainer if true.

Patrick Beverley, Two Second-Round Picks For Doug McDermott

In the same piece, Scotto indicates that the asking price for McDermott would be two second-round draft selections. Dougie McBuckets is a rock-steady three-point shooter who's something of a positional redundancy with Hachimura and LeBron James as a 6'9" power forward who can't guard anyone. Hachimura and LBJ can both play small forward, while McDermott is such an elite shooter that he might be worth a look, especially considering he wouldn't cost one of LA's precious first-rounders to acquire.