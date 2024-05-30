Lakers News: Udonis Haslem Sends Ominous Message to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have a crucial summer ahead of them, as they could possibly look to add a third start via trade. It's not out of the realm of possibility, and whether that's the right or wrong decision is entirely up to the front office.
Nonetheless, the front office will target one this summer. The options as things stand are Hawks point guard Trae Young and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The Lakers have been linked to these two All-Star guards, and we'll see if the Lakers could cook something up to pull the trigger. Although these two names are at the forefront, another potential All-NBA type player could make himself available this summer, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
A lot would need to happen on that front for Butler to become available. If you ask for long-term Heat and three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem, there's no chance Butler will leave the 305.
In his recent appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Haslem clarifies that Butler isn't going anywhere.
Butler is under contract with the Heat until next season; however, he is seeking a two-year, $113 million max extension. Former legendary Laker head coach and Maimi Heat president isn't fond of an extension just yet; however, he did say that he has no intention of trading the six-time All-Star.
"We don't have to do that for a year," Riley said during his end-of-season press conference. "We have not discussed that internally right now but we have to look at making that kind of commitment... That's a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who's going to be there and available every single night. That's the truth."
Things could go wrong if the Heat are unwilling to meet Butler's price, though. Nonetheless, Butler seems to be right at home in South Florida.
"I feel at home, man," Butler said. "I really care about the city. I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me. They've wanted me to bring them something [win an NBA title] they haven't done since LeBron, D-Wade, and C-Bosh [in 2013]. And I want to do that. So as soon as I get this knee back right, I'm right back on they [butt] and everybody know it."
A trade for Butler may not be in the cards at the moment, and even if it is, it's unclear whether neither the Lakers will become interested. Butler is 34 years old and has suffered some injuries, especially recently. The last thing the Lakers need is an aging player who gets hurt every now and then.
