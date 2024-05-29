Lakers Insider Would Be 'Very Surprised' If Anyone But This Candidate Is Next Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for their next head coach 26 days after firing Darvin Ham. Ham lasted just two seasons with the Lakers after Los Angeles was unable to advance past the Denver Nuggets in two straight postseasons.
The Lakers have already lost out on the chance to hire two potential head coaching candidates in Mike Budenholzer and Ty Lue. Budenholzer has been hired by the Phoenix Suns, and Lue just signed a massive five-year extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to one insider though, these hirings do not even matter in regards to the Lakers search. TNT's Chris B. Haynes shared that he is almost certain that one name is in consideration for the job — J.J. Reddick.
"I will be very surprised if their next head coach is anybody but JJ Redick," Haynes told Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show. "Everything that I'm hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know he's doing some background, calling some assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff."
Reddick has no NBA coaching experience, but played in the league from 2006-2021. Haynes noted that this would be a 'tough job' for Reddick, but that there are some former players who have had success as a coach despite limited coaching experience including Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr.
Reddick of course is well connected to the Lakers' biggest star, LeBron James, as the two have a popular basketball podcast together called, Mind the Game. If Reddick does get the job, it will create a dynamic never seen before in the NBA with a podcast partner taking over as the head coach for one of the game's all-time greatest players.
The Lakers are currently one of three teams with head coaching vacancies, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards. Three teams have already hired their next coach; the Brooklyn Nets hired Jordi Fernández, the Phoenix Suns tabbed Budenholzer as their next head coach, and the Charlotte Hornets have hired Charles Lee.
