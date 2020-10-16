SI.com
Vanessa Bryant Gets A Tattoo On Her Foot Of All Of Her Family Members' Names

Melissa Rohlin

It's been 8 1/2 months since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, and Vanessa Bryant recently decided to get another tattoo to honor them. 

Vanessa shared a photo on Instagram of the tattoo she got on the outside of her left foot, which includes her and Kobe's names alongside the names of their four daughters, Natalia, 17, Gianna, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.

"#MiFamilia Thank you @misterctoons ❤️🌴💜💛," Vanessa wrote. "#KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever #Family."

In June, Vanessa did something similar. 

She had a message that Kobe wrote her tattooed on her right shoulder and neck. And she had words inscribed on her right wrist in Gianna's handwriting.

Kobe was an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20-season career with the Lakers. 

After retiring in 2016, he poured himself into storytelling and spending as much time as possible with his family. 

Less than a month after the crash, Vanessa spoke at Kobe's and Gianna's public memorial on Feb. 24, describing how intensely he loved his family. 

"Kobe was the MVP of girl dads, or MVD," Vanessa said at the memorial. "He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."

