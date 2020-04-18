Vanessa Bryant On Gianna: 'God I miss you baby'

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant was left to imagine what could've been.

Her daughter's dream had come true, only she wasn't alive to see it.

Gianna was selected by the WNBA as an honorary draft pick, but it was years too soon. A young girl never got to realize her goal. And a father never got to celebrate the moment.

Nearly three months ago, Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

Gianna was going to play in the WNBA. She was going to be great. She was being coached by the most intense athlete in the world.

She had her father's drive. His moves. His facial expressions.

But her life was cut tragically short at age 13.

A day after WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed Gianna's No. 2 jersey during the draft, Vanessa took to Instagram to process her grief.

"I’m so proud of you, Gigi," Vanessa wrote. "God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤️ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤️🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings."

After Gianna told Kobe that she was interested in learning basketball, he poured himself into teaching her his passion. The five-time NBA champion with the Lakers was reliving his love of basketball through his daughter's eyes. It was their special bond. Their goal. Their dream.

Kobe reached out to University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and asked for coaching tips. He even texted Michael Jordan to ask what moves he practiced at age 12.

Kobe laughed at anyone who worried his legacy wouldn't be continued because he had four daughters.



He didn't need a son. He had Gianna.

"The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans will come up to me and she'll be standing next to me, and they'll be like, 'You gotta have a boy, you and [Vanessa] gotta have a boy, man, to have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy,'" Kobe told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview in 2018. "And [Gianna] will be like ‘Oy, I got this. We don’t need a boy for that. I got this.'”

In a recorded video aired on ESPN during the draft, Vanessa said that Gianna had the same drive as Kobe.

It's hauntingly sad to think about what she could have accomplished. Who she would've become.

And how proud Kobe would've been to witness it.

"She worked tirelessly every single day," Vanessa said. "She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So thank you. Thank you for honoring my little girl."