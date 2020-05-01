Vanessa Bryant On What Would've Been Gianna's 14th Birthday: 'You Are Part Of My Soul'

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on what would've been her daughter Gianna's 14th birthday.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa wrote Friday. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️"

Gianna died alongside her father Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game.

Vanessa encouraged her followers to honor Gianna on Friday by wearing red and taking a photo or video that shows an act of kindness and posting it to Instagram with the hashtag: #PlayGigisWay.

"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures," Vanessa wrote. "Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita"

The WNBA honored Gianna on April 17 by making her an honorary draft pick. Gianna dreamed of playing professional basketball and wanted to continue her father's legacy. Kobe was a five-time NBA champion over his 20-season career with the Lakers.

The day after the WNBA draft, Vanessa wrote on Instagram about how bittersweet that moment was.

"I’m so proud of you, Gigi," Vanessa wrote. "God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤️ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤️🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings."