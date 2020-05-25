Vanessa Bryant Posts Video Of Daughter Capri Taking Her First Steps

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of her daughter Capri taking her first steps on Sunday, exactly three months after she stood in front of nearly 20,000 people at Staples Center and delivered an incredibly emotional and powerful speech to honor her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

After Capri walked from her aunt Sophie Laine to her mother, Bryant cheered and hugged her 11-month-old.

"My baby!!!!" Bryant wrote on Instagram. "So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉"

Bryant surprised everyone by speaking at Kobe's and Gianna's public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24 less than a month after she lost her husband and daughter.

During her speech, she talked about how wonderful of a father Kobe was, saying he was loving and attentive with each of their four daughters.

"He was a doting father, a father that was hands on and present," Bryant said. "He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night. He would sing them silly songs in the shower and continue making them laugh and smile as he lathered them in lotion and got them ready for bed."

Bryant added that Kobe had a special touch with Capri.

"He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes," she said. "He said he had it down to a science: eight times up and down our hallway."

Bryant wore a No. 8 jersey for part of his 20-season career with the Lakers, in which he was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008.

Bryant added that Capri had another very important milestone before Kobe died.

"I am so thankful Kobe heard KoKo say, 'Dada,'" Bryant said. "He is not here to drop Bianka and Capri off at pre-K or kindergarten, and he will not be here to tell me to get a grip when we have to leave the kindergarten classroom, and he is not going to be able to walk our girls down the aisle or spin me around on the dance floor, singing 'PYT' to me. But I want my daughters to know and remember the amazing person, husband and father he was. The kind of man that wanted to teach future generations to be better and keep them from making his own mistakes."