Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Bought Her The Dress From 'Sex In The City' Finale

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant was flooded with emotion after coming across a dress that Kobe Bryant had gifted her. 

Kobe bought Vanessa the dress from the series finale of "Sex in The City" that the character Carrie Bradshaw wore when Mr. Big won her back. 

"Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl," Vanessa wrote Monday on Instagram. So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE❤️"

Vanessa posted a photo of her dress next to a photo of actress Sarah Jessica Parker wearing it in the popular television series. 

On the photo she wrote, "I love you my baby @kobebryant. I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago. Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️'s me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo."

Vanessa married Kobe when she was 17 and he was 21. They were married nearly 19 years before Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Vanessa choked back tears while speaking at their public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24, nearly a month after the crash. She said Kobe was a romantic who always bought her thoughtful gifts, including the dress that Rachel McAdams wore in the movie, "The Notebook."

"We had hoped to grow old together like the movie," Vanessa said. "We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls."

