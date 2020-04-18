AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Vanessa Bryant Posts Beautiful Tribute To Kobe On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of a young, reflective Kobe talking about love on what would've been their 19th wedding anniversary on Saturday. 

The interviewer asked Kobe how he knew Vanessa was the one. 

"It's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you," Kobe said in the video. "But you just know. Love is a funny thing. I can't explain it and I don't understand. But all I know is she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one."

Vanessa's words accompanying the Instagram post were simple and powerful: "My LOVE ❤️My HEART."

View this post on Instagram

My LOVE ❤️My HEART

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

They met when Vanessa was a 17-year-old high school student and Kobe was 21-year-old star for the Lakers. Within a year, they wed. They had four daughters over the next two decades. 

They wanted to renew their vows. They were going to travel the world together. They were going to be the cool grandparents. They were going to grow old together. 

On a foggy morning on Jan. 26, everything changed. 

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game. 

Kobe loved anniversaries. 

He'd plan special trips and buy Vanessa gifts for every year of their marriage, often making the gifts by hand. As a symbol of their everlasting love, he even bought her the blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in the movie "The Notebook."

Vanessa had to celebrate this anniversary alone. 

She posted a photo of her sitting on Kobe's lap as he kissed her cheek. 

"My king, my heart, my best friend," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️"

At Kobe's and Gianna's public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24, Vanessa said that Kobe was her soulmate. 

"Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words," Vanessa said. "He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice...We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me."

Shortly before Kobe died, he texted Vanessa saying that he wanted to spend even more quality time with his wife. He called her his best friend. 

"We really had an amazing love story," Vanessa said. "We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Shares Secrets Of Success with Workout, Recipe

The Lakers superstar posted a list of exercises he did Thursday and the recipe for his favorite granola, giving Lakers fans plenty to do this weekend.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Her Daughter Gianna Will Be An Honorary WNBA Draft Pick

Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, dreamed of playing in the WNBA.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Says A Moment From His Childhood Inspired Him To Play In NBA

As a child, O'Neal went to Madison Square Garden with his father to watch Julius Erving play. After that, he had a new goal.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Says His Three-Peat Lakers Would've Beaten Chicago Bulls In Their Prime

O'Neal says that he and Kobe Bryant could've beaten Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Has One-On-One Talk With An I Promise School Student

James paid a visit to the Ohio public school he founded and chatted with students and teachers to help keep them motivated.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To Provide Commentary For Lakers' Title-Winning Game In 1985

On Abdul-Jabbar's 73rd birthday, he will provide commentary for the Lakers' first win over Boston in The Finals on Thursday on NBA TV.

Melissa Rohlin

Report: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti May Ban Sporting Events And Live Concerts In 2020

Garcetti told high-ranking officials that big events in Los Angeles might not get approval until 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Celebrity Magazine: 'Clearly We're Grieving'

Vanessa's husband, Kobe, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin

Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Pathway For Sports To Return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he won't make any decisions at least until next month.

Melissa Rohlin

Revisiting JaVale McGee’s Impactful Trip To Uganda In The Offseason

McGee’s foundation helps bring clean water to impoverished areas in Africa and all over the world.

Jill Painter Lopez