Vanessa Bryant Posts Beautiful Tribute To Kobe On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of a young, reflective Kobe talking about love on what would've been their 19th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The interviewer asked Kobe how he knew Vanessa was the one.

"It's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you," Kobe said in the video. "But you just know. Love is a funny thing. I can't explain it and I don't understand. But all I know is she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one."

Vanessa's words accompanying the Instagram post were simple and powerful: "My LOVE ❤️My HEART."

They met when Vanessa was a 17-year-old high school student and Kobe was 21-year-old star for the Lakers. Within a year, they wed. They had four daughters over the next two decades.

They wanted to renew their vows. They were going to travel the world together. They were going to be the cool grandparents. They were going to grow old together.

On a foggy morning on Jan. 26, everything changed.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

Kobe loved anniversaries.

He'd plan special trips and buy Vanessa gifts for every year of their marriage, often making the gifts by hand. As a symbol of their everlasting love, he even bought her the blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in the movie "The Notebook."

Vanessa had to celebrate this anniversary alone.

She posted a photo of her sitting on Kobe's lap as he kissed her cheek.

"My king, my heart, my best friend," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️"

At Kobe's and Gianna's public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24, Vanessa said that Kobe was her soulmate.

"Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words," Vanessa said. "He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice...We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me."

Shortly before Kobe died, he texted Vanessa saying that he wanted to spend even more quality time with his wife. He called her his best friend.

"We really had an amazing love story," Vanessa said. "We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls."