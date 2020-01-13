AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Watch Anthony Davis interview Rajon Rondo

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis, who has missed the Lakers' last two games because of a gluteus maximus contusion, used his time off the court Saturday productively, trying out another skill. 

After the Lakers' 125-110 win over Oklahoma City, Davis did a walk-off interview on Spectrum SportsNet with Rajon Rondo, who had 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' eighth-straight victory.  

"You came out very aggressive tonight, scoring, getting your teammates involved," Davis said. "When Anthony Davis and LeBron James don't play, what's your mindset?"

"Well, that's about 75 shots total," Rondo said, as Davis chuckled. "So I divided it up. But [Kyle] Kuz[ma] was playing, so that's another 38 shots divided by that. Subtract two. Just trying to be aggressive, get everyone involved regardless of who's in or out. We're just trying to play together as a team, come out with the right mindset and get the win."

The interview revealed two things: Rondo shouldn't quit his day job to become a mathematician and Davis could have a future in broadcast journalism. 

Davis sustained the injury after taking a hard fall in a game against New York on Jan. 7. He's listed as questionable for the Lakers' game against Cleveland on Monday. Rondo (strained right ring finger) is also questionable, while LeBron James and Avery Bradley are probable with flu-like symptoms 

The Lakers may have been without Davis' 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game on Saturday, but he still found another way to help out his team. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are questionable, LeBron James and Avery Bradley are probable against Cleveland

The Lakers return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Sustains Strained Right Ring Finger Against Oklahoma City

Rondo is listed as day-to-day

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Beat Oklahoma City with Complete Team Effort

The Lakers closed their two-game trip with a 125-110 win over the Thunder

Melissa Rohlin

Preview: Lakers vs. Oklahoma City

The Lakers play at Oklahoma City on the tail end of a back-to-back

Melissa Rohlin

Four takeaways from the Lakers' 129-114 win over Dallas

The Lakers won their seventh consecutive game

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Promote GM Rob Pelinka to also be Vice President of Basketball Operations

Pelinka has helped transform the Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis is out against Dallas

Davis will be sidelined because of a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin

Game preview: Lakers vs. Dallas

The Lakers play the Mavericks in their first game of a back-to-back on Friday

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma will have an opportunity to prove himself if Anthony Davis is out

Davis remains questionable with a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James probable, Avery Bradley questionable against Dallas Mavericks

The Lakers play the Mavericks on Friday in their first game of a back-to-back

Melissa Rohlin