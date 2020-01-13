Watch Anthony Davis interview Rajon Rondo

Anthony Davis, who has missed the Lakers' last two games because of a gluteus maximus contusion, used his time off the court Saturday productively, trying out another skill.

After the Lakers' 125-110 win over Oklahoma City, Davis did a walk-off interview on Spectrum SportsNet with Rajon Rondo, who had 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' eighth-straight victory.

"You came out very aggressive tonight, scoring, getting your teammates involved," Davis said. "When Anthony Davis and LeBron James don't play, what's your mindset?"

"Well, that's about 75 shots total," Rondo said, as Davis chuckled. "So I divided it up. But [Kyle] Kuz[ma] was playing, so that's another 38 shots divided by that. Subtract two. Just trying to be aggressive, get everyone involved regardless of who's in or out. We're just trying to play together as a team, come out with the right mindset and get the win."

The interview revealed two things: Rondo shouldn't quit his day job to become a mathematician and Davis could have a future in broadcast journalism.

Davis sustained the injury after taking a hard fall in a game against New York on Jan. 7. He's listed as questionable for the Lakers' game against Cleveland on Monday. Rondo (strained right ring finger) is also questionable, while LeBron James and Avery Bradley are probable with flu-like symptoms

The Lakers may have been without Davis' 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game on Saturday, but he still found another way to help out his team.