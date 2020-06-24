Magic Johnson expressed concern over the Lakers losing Avery Bradley.

Bradley opted out of playing in Orlando on Tuesday, telling ESPN that his six-year-old son has struggled with past respiratory illnesses and it could be dangerous if he contracted COVID-19.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, tweeted that Bradley's decision was a "tough loss" for the team, adding that it will now be more "difficult for them to win the NBA championship."

Bradley started in 44 games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

He's a great perimeter defender, a strong spot-up shooter and someone who had gained the trust of his teammates.

On March 8, three days before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradley had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 24 points on nine-for-17 shooting in the Lakers' 112-103 win over the Clippers, who are in second-place in the Western Conference with a record of 44-20, 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers.

Bradley played lock-down defense on Patrick Beverley. He set strong screens. He spaced out the floor. And he finished with the highest plus-minus rating (13) of any player on the court that day.

After that game, LeBron James gushed over Bradley.

"He did everything," James said. "He was spectacular for both of us. We know what we were going to get from him defensively, but what he gave us offensively tonight was gigantic. Every time they made a run or we needed a shot to make especially, not only in the first quarter, but in the third as well, when he got hot just hitting threes. He hit six of them. He was wonderful."

Bradley credited his performance to hard work, pointing out that he's poured himself into helping his team in any way possible this season.

But on Tuesday, he decided that prioritizing his family was more important than competing for his first championship when the season resumes July 30 at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Bradley told ESPN. "And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk."

The Lakers will now be tasked with finding someone else to fill that roster spot, and JR Smith has become a top contender.

Smith played alongside James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2018, which would make it easier to incorporate him onto the team during an abbreviated training camp. He won a championship alongside James in 2016 and has a lot of playoff experience.

But he hasn't played since the top of the 2018-2019 season, when he mutually parted ways with the Cavaliers, which raises some major concerns over his conditioning.

Smith infamously committed a major blunder in one of his final games alongside James. During Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State, Smith dribbled away from the basket with 4.5 seconds left and the score tied despite James frantically screaming for him to make a play. Smith later said the thought the Cavaliers had the lead. The Warriors went on to sweep the Cavaliers, winning their third NBA championship in four seasons.

But Smith has also had many clutch moments, he's familiar with James, he's a strong defender, and he's a career 37 percent three-point shooter who can space out the court, freeing up James and Anthony Davis.

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 15 seasons with New Orleans, Denver, New York and Cleveland. Though in 11 games in 2018 with the Cavaliers, he averaged only 6.7 points on 30.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Smith worked out with the Lakers in February, but the team chose to sign Dion Waiters.

Smith hasn't played in a game since Nov. 19, 2018, but the former Sixth Man of the Year may get another shot at joining the team and helping James compete for his fourth championship.