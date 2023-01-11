Will any healthy bodies be available on Thursday?

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers saw their five-game winning streak come to a close against the Denver Nuggets, who throttled them 122-109 at Ball Arena. A big reason behind that was the bevy of player absences LA was weathering: All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James and swingmen Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and Troy Brown Jr. missed the entire bout, while guard Patrick Beverley departed mid-game with a right hip injury.

Now, it turns out yet another Los Angeles guard may have hurt himself during the Denver defeat.

Sixth Man of the Year contender Russell Westbrook told reporters after the game that he incurred an injury of his own during the contest, too.

"I dislocated my pinky [in the first half of the game] but I should be all right," Westbrook revealed. I got X-rayed -- nothing. I'll be all right. As a point guard, your fingers are [often] getting messed up."

Per Spectrum SportsNet, the nine-time ex-All-Star had to pop the pesky digit back in twice during the contest.

The finger sure didn't seem like the ailment affected him much yesterday. All told, Westbrook scored 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting, grabbed seven assists and seven rebounds, and swiped a steal.

Should Westbrook miss any time, LA may be forced to play reserve guard Kendrick Nunn more minutes, and perhaps to try out two-way rookie guard Scotty Pippen Jr.