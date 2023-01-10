The Lakers entered Monday night's game as shorthanded as they've been all year. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. were all listed as out for the game against the Denver Nuggets. During the game, however, the Lakers lost yet another starter.

Patrick Beverley suffered a right hip injury, which will now keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game.

Beverley has been a consistent starter on this Laker team, starting in all 34 games he's played in. He entered Monday's game averaging 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but has been starting to find his shot, scoring double-digits in five of his last 14 games. He's also recorded a block in six of his last seven games.

Hopefully Beverley doesn't have to miss time, but for now, the already shorthanded Lakers will have to rely even more on some of their end-of-the-bench pieces. Expect to see a lot more Kendrick Nunn and Max Christie if Beverley misses some time.

