Nikola Jokic’s Brother Under Investigation For Allegedly Punching Fan at Lakers-Nuggets Game
On the court right now, Denver Nuggets All-NBA center Nikola Jokic is virtually untouchable.
Across his two games against the Los Angeles Lakers so far (both wins) in this ongoing 2-7 first round playoff series, the 6'11" 29-year-old is averaging an insane 29.5 points on a .615/.429/.889 slash line (that's not a typo), 16 rebounds, 8.5 assists and two steals a night, while powering the club to double-digit comeback victories.
Off the floor, however, it seems like his brothers are getting a bit too into his games.
Fan Christian Gallegos posted a video of Jokic's older brother Strahinja Jokic throwing a punch at the head of a male fan at some point during Monday's 101-99 Game 2 victory in Ball Arena. Their other brother, Nemanja, and Jokic’s wife, Natalija, are also present in the clip.
Per Morgan Whitley of Fox 31 KDVR, local authorities are investigating the fracas, though nothing was officially reported to the police.
“The incident was not reported to Denver Police at the arena or after the game was over, and at this time, no one has come forward as a victim of this incident," a statement released to Whitley from the Denver P.D. said. "The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck, and encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Department.”
