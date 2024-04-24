Lakers Injury Report: Latest Update On Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood
The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting back reinforcements in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, or maybe not.
Key Laker role players Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood were said to return by Thursday's game possibly; however, head coach Darvin Ham had no update on their availability as of Wednesday.
Lakers insider for Clutch Points Michael Corvo reported via X.
Lakers team reporter Mike Trudell also said the two were limited participants during Wednesday's practice.
Although no significant update was released, Laker reporters and insiders shared video of Wood getting some shots up after practice.
Wood has missed the last two months of the season after undergoing an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. The 28-year-old played in 50 games in his first year in LA, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
As for Vanderbilt, the chances he plays in Game 3 seem slim. He's missed the last two months of the season due to a right mid-foot injury. Vanderbilt last played on February 1 and will look to return to make an impact in these playoffs if he's ready.
LA could use all the help they could get.
