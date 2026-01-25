LeBron James Praises Luka Doncic for Improving 'Most Important Thing'

After a disappointing loss to the division rival Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their eight-game road trip on Saturday, traveling to Texas to take on Luka Doncic's old team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the Lakers were expected to make easy work of the Mavericks, and it looked like that would be the case in the first half, Cooper Flagg and company made a game of it in the second half before Doncic and LeBron James took over and led the team to victory in Dallas, improving the team's record to 27-17.

LeBron James Praises Luka Doncic's 'Comfort' Level in Return to Dallas

“The most important [thing] is just his comfort. … This year, he’s just more comfortable … Understanding this is his team. So, we are all rallying around him … And he showed why [he is] who he is tonight, obviously” - LeBron on Luka’s return to DAL vs last year pic.twitter.com/3IJNaxIKfo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 25, 2026

“A new level to his game, I think the most important is just his comfort,” LeBron said of Doncic, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “I think the biggest thing this year is he’s just a little bit more comfortable. Understanding the system, understanding the city, the city embracing him. I understand that this is his team. We’re all rallying around him. Obviously, we know it’s an emotional and big game. When you come back and play your former team. And he showed why he is who he is right now.”

After being shocked that the Mavericks traded him to the Lakers last year, Doncic didn't have long to get used to his new surroundings and come to terms with the fact that his long-term future would now be in Los Angeles before he had to go back to Dallas to face his old team. The superstar guard proceeded to torch his former team for 45 points in his first game against the Mavericks in what was a very emotional night for him.

In his second game against the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday, the perennial All-Star filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 33 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, helping his new team get the five-point win.

Along with getting more and more comfortable in a Lakers uniform and embracing the role as the new face of the storied NBA franchise, Doncic is leading the league in scoring at 33.4 points per game while also dishing out 8.7 assists (3rd in the NBA) and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

The real question moving forward is what the Lakers' brass will do to put the right talent around the league's leading scorer to turn this franchise back into a legitimate Western Conference title contender.

Los Angeles has been mentioned in several trade rumors as the league approaches the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, with a lot of speculation about what the Lakers might do, whether it be shake things up right now or wait until the summer, when they might be able to make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo.