Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 24
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
The Lakers won the first meeting of the season 129-119 at home back in November, and come into tonight’s matchup off a road loss to the Clippers.
The Mavericks may be able to get some revenge tonight as they’ve won four in a row, including upset wins against the Lakers and Warriors in their last two contests.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers -4.5 (-106)
- Mavericks +4.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -176
- Mavericks: +148
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lakers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 24
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited
- Lakers record: 26-17
- Mavericks record: 19-26
Lakers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Austin Reaves – questionable
- Adou Thiero – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Anthony Davis – out
Lakers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
LeBron James is still putting up numbers in his age-41 season. The legend is averaging 22.5 points per game, and he’s only getting stronger as the season goes on.
LeBron averaged 16.5 points per game in November, 21.6 in December, and is up to 25.5 in January. He’s had at least 23 points in 8 of 11 games this calendar year, including 23 last time out against the Clippers.
The superstar will show up in Dallas to keep his upward trend going.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks are riding high heading into this matchup. They’ve won four games in a row, including as +12.5 and +6.5 underdogs against the Knicks and Warriors, respectively.
There’s no doubt that the Lakers are going to show up for this game, but they’ve been pretty inconsistent in recent weeks.
I have to back the Mavericks plus the points as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Mavericks +4.5 (-114)
