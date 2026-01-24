Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 24

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

The Lakers won the first meeting of the season 129-119 at home back in November, and come into tonight’s matchup off a road loss to the Clippers.

The Mavericks may be able to get some revenge tonight as they’ve won four in a row, including upset wins against the Lakers and Warriors in their last two contests.

The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -4.5 (-106)

Mavericks +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Lakers: -176

Mavericks: +148

Total

234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lakers vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Lakers record: 26-17

Mavericks record: 19-26

Lakers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves – questionable

Adou Thiero – out

Mavericks Injury Report

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Dante Exum – out

Daniel Gafford – questionable

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Anthony Davis – out

Lakers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 22.5 Points (-125)

LeBron James is still putting up numbers in his age-41 season. The legend is averaging 22.5 points per game, and he’s only getting stronger as the season goes on.

LeBron averaged 16.5 points per game in November, 21.6 in December, and is up to 25.5 in January. He’s had at least 23 points in 8 of 11 games this calendar year, including 23 last time out against the Clippers.

The superstar will show up in Dallas to keep his upward trend going.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Mavericks are riding high heading into this matchup. They’ve won four games in a row, including as +12.5 and +6.5 underdogs against the Knicks and Warriors, respectively.

There’s no doubt that the Lakers are going to show up for this game, but they’ve been pretty inconsistent in recent weeks.

I have to back the Mavericks plus the points as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Mavericks +4.5 (-114)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.