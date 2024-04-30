Lakers News: See Where Darvin Ham Landed in NBA COTY Award Voting
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is in his second year at the helm. He helped lead the Lakers to a 47-35 record and the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.
Although Los Angeles did make its second straight the postseason, it was another disappointing season for the purple and gold. Because of that, Ham failed to finish in the top 11 of voting for the NBA's 2024 Coach of The Year award.
The award went to Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.
It is not solely Ham's fault; however, he is often blamed for starting rotations and odd coaching decisions throughout the season. He was part of why the Lakers went through their funk in late December and early January.
This is Ham's first stint as a head coach. The Lakers organization took a chance on him. However, it's evident that some fans are growing weary of his unconventional methods and are hoping for a change this summer. Yet, it's important to note that the final decision rests with the Lakers brass.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Ham might be on the hot seat after the Lakers lost their first round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets in just five games. While Ham hasn't been horrible on the outside looking in, fans are fed up with him, and it's fair to say he has underachieved with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as his superstar duo.
It's hard to see Ham ever winning the NBA COTY award, especially with the Lakers.
