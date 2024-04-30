Lakers News: Darvin Ham Seems To Know His Time Is Up In Strange Presser
The 2023-2024 season for the Los Angeles Lakers has come to an end.
On Tuesday night, the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, the defending champions and No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, 4-1. Once again, the Lakers have fallen short in the postseason for the third time in the last four appearances.
L.A. will enter the most significant summer in a long time, and head coach Darvin Ham may not be around for it. Reports have already begun that Ham's tenure in Los Angeles may come to an end, and he may know his time is up.
When reporters asked to summarize his two seasons at the helm in L.A., Ham said it's been quite the ride. Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared via X:
While Ham has led the Lakers to a 90-74 regular season record in his two years, there's no question the Lakers have been underwhelming for the most part, and he plays a big part in that.
His chances of being the Lakers' head coach next season are dim due to his lack of accountability and odd coaching decisions throughout his tenure. Still, he failed to take accountability in his possible last press conference as Lakers head coach. Ham pointed to being healthy when asked what the Lakers need to do to be more successful next season.
The good thing about this is he may not be around to worry about that. Often, Ham was responsible for holding the Lakers back and keeping them from reaching their full potential. Time is dwindling for Ham, and it's only a matter of time before the Lakers cut the cord.
