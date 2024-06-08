NBA Mock Draft: Marquette Guard Kolek Called a 'Dream Fit' for Magic
ORLANDO — The addition of a playmaking guard, whether in free agency or the NBA Draft, feels more likely than not this offseason for the Orlando Magic.
The Ringer's latest mock draft affirmed the belief, projecting that the Magic would take Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek with the 18th overall pick.
"Kolek’s shotmaking and playmaking skill would be a dream fit with Orlando’s existing core pieces," The Ringer wrote.
Kolek, 23, was a consensus All-American, made the All-Big East team twice, and was Big East Player of the Year in 2022-23. In his final season at Marquette, Kolek averaged 15.7 points and 7.7 assists per game and shot 38.8 percent on his 3-point attempts.
Kolek's play drew comparisons to New York Knicks All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson and former All-Star guard Goran Dragic.
"High-feel point guard who can play quickly, slowly, and at every speed in between, both out on the break and in the half-court," The Ringer wrote in its scouting report. "He uses his dribble to create angles for perfectly timed passes to cutters and shooters."
Kolek is ranked No. 21 on The Ringer's big board, No. 25 by Yahoo Sports, No. 26 by ESPN and No. 32 by CBS Sports.
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is at 8 p.m. ET on June 26. The second round is at 4 p.m. ET on June 27.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC'S TOP 1ST-ROUND PICKS: Aaron Gordon, Nick Anderson, but who's No. 1 among the Orlando Magic's 10 greatest first-round picks in the NBA Draft? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S BEST DRAFT: Twenty years ago this month, the Orlando Magic drafted a high school star named Dwight Howard with the No. 1 overall pick and then Jameer Nelson, the college player of the year, with the 20th pick. Five playoff seasons would follow. CLICK HERE
- ORLANDO HOMECOMING FOR ANFERNEE SIMONS?: In a series of NBA trade hypotheticals, Bleacher Report connects the dots and envisions a Portland-Orlando Magic swap that would bring Anfernee Simons home to Central Florida. CLICK HERE