NBA Trade Idea: Imagining an Orlando Homecoming for Blazers' Anfernee Simons
ORLANDO — Few moves captivate the sports world like a player returning home.
Bleacher Report on Thursday suggested player trades for the 28 teams not in the NBA Finals. Their idea for the Magic is to bring Trail Blazers point guard and Longwood native Anfernee Simons home to central Florida.
In exchange for Simons, who averaged better than 22 points and five assists a game for one of the NBA's worst teams, Bleacher Report outlined two trades:
- the Magic would send Cole Anthony, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the Denver Nuggets' 2025 first-round pick with top-five protection to Portland; or
- a package with Orlando giving up Anthony Black and the Nuggets' 2025 first-round pick.
"Half-court shot-making and facilitation top the Magic's offseason wish list, and they have the assets to address both," Bleacher Report writes. "Going after Simons comes close to doing so in one player. He isn't a bold-text game manager, but he has improved his live-dribble reads over the past few years. Secondary orchestration also goes a long way when Paolo Banchero is already in place."
Simons, 25, played the bulk of his high school career at Edgewater High School — 10 minutes from the Magic's home arena, the Kia Center.
Simons' skill set would be a boon for Orlando, which ranked 24th in points per game, 23rd in 3-point field goal percentage, and last in 3-pointers made per game. Simons made a career-best 42.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s this season — a necessity when Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner or Jalen Suggs are handling the ball.
Draft picks shouldn't impede any trade that Orlando considers for a proven player. The Magic have graduated from a rebuilding franchise to one that is ready to win now. Whether the Magic gives up Anthony or Black will come down to if they prioritize offense or defense coming off the bench.
