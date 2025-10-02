Best NBA backcourt? Jalen Suggs believes he and Desmond Bane can be
Jalen Suggs can’t contain his hype over the idea of pairing up with Desmond Bane in the backcourt.
It wasn't easy to put them together.
Four firsts, a pick swap, and two rotation players later, the Orlando Magic made the biggest splash of the summer that didn't involve Kevin Durant.
Bane answers Orlando’s prayers without forcing the defensive culture to bend.
If anything, Bane could be such a complementary piece to the Magic's puzzle that he ends up impacting winning habits to both ends, emboldening a perennial top-4 defense while shoring up the offense's most glaring holes.
When I asked Jalen Suggs about his instant reaction to the trade and if he’s talked to Bane about building that defensive identity in the backcourt as the NBA's toughest duo, Jalen had this to say:
“We’ve had a lot of great conversations to be honest. He’s especially been around this last month in the building, which I have been as well. So it’s created a lot of great space for us to be around, have conversations, both about basketball obviously because we’re in here working out and have got to be enjoying workouts together and really get the feel of being on the court with each other a bit.- Jalen Suggs
But really what I’ve cherished the most so far, outside of seeing him play in the runs here and be an absolute dawg, talk the most smack in the building, which I was talking on the sideline, I wasn’t even playing, he was turning me up!
But just our conversations about life, about where he’s come from, all the trials that he’s faced, how he’s gotten to this point in his career, being able to share vice-versa the things I hold true to my heart, close to my heart, the things that make me who I am, the people that make me who I am, getting to share that side of everything is how you truly create chemistry, that connection to where on the court I can trust Des fully, because I know Des, and Des can trust me 100% because he knows who Jalen Suggs is.
I think when we get to mesh that, as time passes, as we continue to play, as the season evolves and goes on, I think the league, everyone who follows basketball, will continue to see why not only was that one of the best acquisitions of the summer, why me and Bane can be one of – greedy talk – the best backcourt in the NBA, because of how well-verse we are in every aspect; we either are elite, or we cover for each other in where we are elite. And yeah, so I’m very excited to get hooping with him along with everybody else.”
With Suggs taking time to return from injury, it will take some time to see if he's right. But if he is, the Magic has a chance to come out of the Eastern Conference.