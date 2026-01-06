Magic must step up on defense after another Jalen Suggs injury

The Orlando Magic defense has been up and down this season, but the team has struggled in recent games to get stops.

The defense was just enough in the win against the Indiana Pacers, but the team still allowed 127 points. However, the stops they did end up getting were crucial to the victory.

“Yeah, it was big. I mean, our ability to get downhill, get to the free throw line, we shared it, we moved it, we trust the pass, our defense was not what it needed to be and I think there’s games like that in the league," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

"But our ability to sit down and get stops is what we’ve got to hang our hat on, but our guys stayed with it, stayed the course and just found a way down the stretch. I might have to go back and watch the film, but broke down is us being in a stance and not being able to keep anybody in front of us.”

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic need to improve on defense

The defense has taken a hit with Jalen Suggs in and out of the lineup. The defensive-minded point guard is a huge part of the team's defensive identity, but that doesn't mean the team can ignore defense while he's on the sidelines.

Magic guard Desmond Bane spoke about Suggs' absence and what the team needs to do to keep the defense at a high level.

“I think it’s just going to be collective. You know, we’re going to have to – Everybody’s going to have to do a little bit more," Bane said.

"I mean, that’s been our identity and something that we have to lean into, and losing a guy like Jalen (Suggs), you’ve got to lean into it even more. You know, give them credit. They play fast. They’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays, but we’ll be better on Tuesday or whenever we play.”

Anthony Black has also taken on more of a defensive responsibility in Suggs' absence, but it is going to take more than just the two of them to maintain a sound defense.

The Magic will look to show their improvements on the defensive end when they take on the Washington Wizards tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories