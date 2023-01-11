Bulls' Nikola Vucevic 'Would Love' to Return to Magic

Nikola Vucevic played for the Orlando Magic for parts of nine seasons. Could a reunion be in the cards?

ORLANDO - A fan favorite could be making his way back to the Orlando Magic soon.

Nikola Vucevic, who spent nine years with the Magic from 2012-21, said on "The Sixth Man Show" that he would be interested in a potential reunion with the team.

"That's something I would love to do," Vucevic said on The Sixth Man Show. "We'll see when that is possible, if that's realistic and how it works out. If anything, at least get one last year in Orlando. I think it's only right it happens, so we'll see. I feel like I have a lot of basketball left, but yeah, for sure that's something on my mind. I can't say it's not."

Vucevic, 32, was acquired in 2012 by the Magic as a rookie as a "throw-in" for the Dwight Howard mega-trade, but he ultimately ended up being the most valuable piece in the four-team blockbuster.

Vucevic evolved into an All-Star during his time in Orlando, averaging 17.6 points per game during his Magic tenure. He made the All-Star team in 2019, and then again in 2021, shortly before his trade to the Bulls.

The Magic gained quite the haul for Vucevic from the Bulls and that trade has set up the foundation for the current team that is building in Orlando.

Wendell Carter Jr. was the primary player in the deal, but Orlando also received a pair of first-round picks, the first being Franz Wagner. The second pick is set to convey for this year's draft, and it is once again projected to fall in the lottery.

The Magic continues to benefit from Vucevic even with him away from the team, but knowing a reunion could be in the cards someday should definitely excite Orlando fans.

