NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Guard Moses Moody Linked to Magic?

The Golden State Warriors could trade Moses Moody at the deadline, and the Orlando Magic is a candidate to be on the other side of the deal.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is in one of the more interesting situations in the league as the trade deadline approaches.

Sitting 3.5 games back from 10th place in the East and final Play-In spot, the team is clearly a few years away from being consistently in the postseason, but still possess an array of young talent.

And while the deadline allows for those contenders to sell the farm for that final championship piece, it also gives opportunities for teams like the Magic to build upon an optimistic future by trading veterans for younger players and helping teams who need the opposite, like the Golden State Warriors.

"The Magic should consider trading non-essential players such as Ross and Harris in exchange for future draft picks," ClutchPoints writes. "Additionally, the front office should also be on the lookout for young and cheap players who have the potential to flourish alongside [Franz Wagner] on the wings. Some examples are Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors and Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons."

Bey and the Pistons don't exactly fit the bill of needing veterans like the Warriors do. In particular, ClutchPoints likes the fit Moody could have in Orlando.

"Moody could fit well on the Magic roster," ClutchPoints writes. "They could also maybe get him on the cheap. He has yet to live up to his full potential. However, he has the makings of a three-and-D role player. The Magic could invest in him and develop him into a key contributor over time."

By acquiring Moody, the Magic would likely have to send Terrence Ross and/or Gary Harris back to the Warriors in a trade.

Ross, a ten-year NBA veteran could fit well in any NBA system with his streakiness from beyond the arc and 3-and-D abilities, currently averaging eight points per game while shooting 37.5% from long range.

Harris, on the other hand, is under a guaranteed $13 million contract that makes him an intriguing trade piece for Orlando to ship.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Feb. 9.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page