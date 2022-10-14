Skip to main content

Cavaliers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts their final preseason game Friday night. Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming to town.

In the final preseason game, head coach Jamahl Mosley faces a big decision. Does he play his team like he would in the regular season during the final tune-up before everything counts ... or does he dial it back and rest his starters to prevent injury before Wednesday's season opener against the Detroit Pistons?

There's arguments for both.

With a young team like the Magic, giving No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero some more run with players like Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. could be helpful.

However, the Magic experienced first-hand how injuries can change the whole team's dynamic. Last week, Jalen Suggs suffered a bone bruise and is out indefinitely.

Regardless of the route Mosley ends up taking, the excitement continues to build for the new season.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 14
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Kevin Love (QUESTIONABLE - Knee)
  • Dylan Windler (OUT - Ankle)
  • Ricky Rubio (OUT - ACL)

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Jalen Suggs (OUT - bone bruise)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Guard: Raul Neto
  • Guard: Isaac Okoro
  • Forward: Caris LeVert
  • Forward: Kevin Love
  • Center: Evan Mobley

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Cole Anthony
  • Guard: Terrence Ross
  • Forward: Chuma Okeke
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

