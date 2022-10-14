Cavaliers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts their final preseason game Friday night. Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming to town.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic face its final preseason game with the Cleveland Cavaliers coming to town.

In the final preseason game, head coach Jamahl Mosley faces a big decision. Does he play his team like he would in the regular season during the final tune-up before everything counts ... or does he dial it back and rest his starters to prevent injury before Wednesday's season opener against the Detroit Pistons?

There's arguments for both.

With a young team like the Magic, giving No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero some more run with players like Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. could be helpful.

However, the Magic experienced first-hand how injuries can change the whole team's dynamic. Last week, Jalen Suggs suffered a bone bruise and is out indefinitely.

Regardless of the route Mosley ends up taking, the excitement continues to build for the new season.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 14 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: n/a

Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love (QUESTIONABLE - Knee)

Dylan Windler (OUT - Ankle)

Ricky Rubio (OUT - ACL)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - bone bruise)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard: Raul Neto

Guard: Isaac Okoro

Forward: Caris LeVert

Forward: Kevin Love

Center: Evan Mobley

Orlando Magic

Guard: Cole Anthony

Guard: Terrence Ross

Forward: Chuma Okeke

Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

