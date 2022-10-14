Cavaliers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic face its final preseason game with the Cleveland Cavaliers coming to town.
In the final preseason game, head coach Jamahl Mosley faces a big decision. Does he play his team like he would in the regular season during the final tune-up before everything counts ... or does he dial it back and rest his starters to prevent injury before Wednesday's season opener against the Detroit Pistons?
There's arguments for both.
With a young team like the Magic, giving No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero some more run with players like Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. could be helpful.
However, the Magic experienced first-hand how injuries can change the whole team's dynamic. Last week, Jalen Suggs suffered a bone bruise and is out indefinitely.
Regardless of the route Mosley ends up taking, the excitement continues to build for the new season.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Oct. 14
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: n/a
Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kevin Love (QUESTIONABLE - Knee)
- Dylan Windler (OUT - Ankle)
- Ricky Rubio (OUT - ACL)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - bone bruise)
Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starters
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Guard: Raul Neto
- Guard: Isaac Okoro
- Forward: Caris LeVert
- Forward: Kevin Love
- Center: Evan Mobley
Orlando Magic
- Guard: Cole Anthony
- Guard: Terrence Ross
- Forward: Chuma Okeke
- Forward: Paolo Banchero
- Center: Wendell Carter Jr.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.