Skip to main content

Magic Preseason Profile: Can Admiral Schofield Make Main Roster?

The Orlando Magic has bought in to Admiral Schofield for a while now. But this season, the rubber meets the road.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic wing Admiral Schofield currently occupies one of the two-way spots on the roster.

As a fourth-year player, this is the final season Schofield can be on a two-way deal. That means he either finds a spot on a roster or plays overseas.

Let's take a look back at what Schofield was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Schofield joined the Magic in December on a 10-day contract after several players were wiped out in a COVID-19 outbreak. Eventually, Schofield was able to parlay into a two-way contract and shuttled between Orlando and Lakeland for the season.

He averaged 3.8 points while shooting nearly 42 percent from the field in 38 games for the team.

2022-23 Season Preview

Despite only being a two-way player, Schofield is the fourth-oldest player on the team behind Devin Cannady, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. His maturity and mentorship for some of the younger players is why the team chose to sign him to a two-way contract over the summer.

Schofield may not have a ton of opportunities to play this season, but when he does, if he can improve his three-point shot, there could be room on the team for him.

However, he faces an uphill climb with several intriguing options for development ahead of him on the depth chart.

Check out our other Magic preseason player profiles you might have missed so far:

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Admiral Schofield
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Can Admiral Schofield Make Main Roster?

By Jeremy Brener
Shaq
News

Magic Starting 5: Shaq to Buy Franchise?

By Jeremy Brener
Chuma Okeke
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Chuma Okeke Eyes Bigger Role This Year?

By Jeremy Brener
Shaq
News

Shaquille O'Neal Expresses Interest in Buying NBA Franchise, Wants to 'Come Back Home'

By Riley Sheppard
Bol Bol
News

Magic's Bol Bol Taking 'Another Step' as Season Nears

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Anthony
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Grabs Preseason Win vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Jeremy Brener
Terrence Ross
News

Magic Start Hot, Finish Strong in Win vs. Grizzlies

By Jeremy Brener
Magic logo
News

Magic Ex Ben Gordon Arrested After Punching Son in New York

By The Magic Insider Staff
Jonathan Isaac
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Jonathan Isaac Eager For Return

By Jeremy Brener