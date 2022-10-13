Magic Preseason Profile: Can Admiral Schofield Make Main Roster?

The Orlando Magic has bought in to Admiral Schofield for a while now. But this season, the rubber meets the road.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic wing Admiral Schofield currently occupies one of the two-way spots on the roster.

As a fourth-year player, this is the final season Schofield can be on a two-way deal. That means he either finds a spot on a roster or plays overseas.

Let's take a look back at what Schofield was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Schofield joined the Magic in December on a 10-day contract after several players were wiped out in a COVID-19 outbreak. Eventually, Schofield was able to parlay into a two-way contract and shuttled between Orlando and Lakeland for the season.

He averaged 3.8 points while shooting nearly 42 percent from the field in 38 games for the team.

2022-23 Season Preview

Despite only being a two-way player, Schofield is the fourth-oldest player on the team behind Devin Cannady, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. His maturity and mentorship for some of the younger players is why the team chose to sign him to a two-way contract over the summer.

Schofield may not have a ton of opportunities to play this season, but when he does, if he can improve his three-point shot, there could be room on the team for him.

However, he faces an uphill climb with several intriguing options for development ahead of him on the depth chart.

