'Great All-Around Game': NBA Icon Dirk Nowitzki Praises Magic's Franz Wagner

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been one of the brightest stars at EuroBasket 2022 so far.

Through his first three games, the German star is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor. His strong play in the first part of the tournament has caught the attention of another German star ... Dallas Mavericks legend and future Hall of Fame inductee Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki spoke to the media about Wagner's ascension and how he's looked so far in the tournament.

“He has a great all-around game," Nowitzki said. "He can shoot, for a big guy he handles P&Rs, he reads situations. He’s a tough competitor. He’s faster and more athletic than he looks.”

That's high praise from one of the league's greatest talents, especially considering the fact that Wagner just turned 21 years old.

When Nowitzki was 21, he also experienced a breakout season for the Mavericks. Nowitzki went from 8.2 points per game in his rookie year to 17.5 in his second season back in 1999-00.

Wagner is starting off with a higher floor, averaging 15.1 points per game in his rookie season ... prompting questions as to where he can go in his second NBA campaign. If his EuroBasket play is any indicator, Wagner can be a superstar in the NBA.

"I think we're all very excited about his future," Nowitzki said. "Not only German basketball, but fans in Orlando."

Wagner and the German basketball team look to go 4-0 Tuesday afternoon against Luka Doncic and Slovenia. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST. on ESPN+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.