Former Magic Wing Retires After 10 NBA Seasons; What's Next?

ORLANDO - NBA veteran Jodie Meeks, who played part of his career with the Orlando Magic, is officially in retirement.

Meeks, 35, hasn't played in the NBA since 2019, but tried to make a comeback in the G League with Raptors 905 this past season.

In an interview with USA Basketball, Meeks explained his reasons for hanging up his sneakers now.

“I’m young, but in basketball, I’m a little older,” Meeks said. “I’m no spring chicken anymore. But that’s OK. I can still move, I still feel like I can still play. And obviously I’m out here doing well. So for my career, it’s definitely been a good one and this will be the icing on the cake.”

The icing on the cake? Meeks is currently representing the United States at FIBA AmeriCup 2022 in Recife, Brazil. Several NBA players are on the team alongside Meeks, including former Miami Heat point guard Norris Cole and three-time champion Patrick McCaw.

But after the team is done in Brazil, Meeks has another opportunity lined up. Meeks will serve as an assistant coach for the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliate.

During his career, Meeks averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 37.1% shooting from the three-point range in 539 regular season games. He played 36 of those games with the Magic during the 2016-17 season, averaging 9.1 points per game.

