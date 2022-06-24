Skip to main content

'Dream Come True:’ Paolo Banchero Reacts to Orlando Magic Selection

Banchero is officially in Orlando.

ORLANDO - Orlando is the city where dreams come true. While most of those dreams come true at Disney World, it was the Orlando Magic who turned Paolo Banchero's dream into a reality by making him the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

"It was a dream come true," Banchero said. "Really surreal moment ... It was a really great moment. I'll never forget it."

Banchero wasn't always expected to be the top pick. When Orlando was gifted the No. 1 pick at the lottery last month, many expected the Magic to choose either Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., who went second and third respectively. However, betting odds for Banchero to become the top pick intensified over the past few days, and overnight, he became the favorite to be the Magic pick.

"My agent Mikey [Miller] was telling me to be ready," Banchero said. "Anything can happen."

Many believed Banchero was out of contention for the top pick because he did not complete a workout for the Magic, but team president Jeff Weltman said that the team had plenty of "touch points" with Banchero throughout the draft process.

"We've had several touch points with Paolo in live meetings, Zooms, and Paolo has been forthcoming in all of our protocols," Weltman said.

Even though he didn't complete an actual workout with the team, Banchero wasn't concerned about the possibility of going No. 1.

"I wasn't too worried about it," Banchero said. "Unfortunately I wasn't able to workout ... but I knew where I stood."

Now that he's officially a member of the Magic, Banchero looks forward to leading Orlando to its first NBA championship.

"Orlando deserves to be back in contention and competing for a championship."

