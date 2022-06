NBA Finals Game 5 Preview: GOAT Stephen Curry?

Can Curry somehow replicate his absurd Game 4 performance vs. the NBA's top defense on Monday night?

A phenomenal performance from Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics on Friday has cranked up the heat in the NBA Finals. With the series tied 2-2, the Warriors and the Celtics face a critical Game 5 on Monday night; In NBA Finals history, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 75 percent of the time.

Can Curry somehow replicate his absurd Game 4 performance vs. the NBA's top defense on Monday night? Is the two-time MVP playing his best basketball ever at 34 years old and deservedly contending in GOAT (greatest of all time) conversations?

While the NBA world ponders Curry's legacy, the Orlando Magic look towards the NBA Draft. Orlando owns the first overall pick and hopes to to add to a roster that could fulfill postseason ambitions.

The Magic have picked No. 1 in the draft three times in team history and those three picks produced two Hall-of-Fame players. The Magic look to take advantage of this year's lottery luck to help rebuild a team worth watching.

The Celtics and the Warriors are already must-see basketball. Through the first four games vs. the Celtics, Curry is averaging 34.3 points while shooting over 49 percent. If he maintains that insane production, it will be Curry's highest scoring performance in his NBA Finals career.

With three games (at most) left in the series, Curry has a shot to further cement his legacy. The Warriors control homecourt advantage, but the Celtics have been especially tough on the road, going 8-3 away from home in postseason.

FUN FACT: Neither the Warriors or Celtics have lost back-to-back games this postseason.

RECORDS: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (2-2) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (2-2)

WHEN: Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

TV/RADIO: ABC

ODDS: The Warriors are 4-point favorites vs. the Celtics.

NEXT:

• Game 6: Thursday, June 16 at 8 CT, ABC

• Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 7 CT, ABC (If necessary)

LAST WORD: Steve Kerr on Curry:

"Boston’s got obviously the best defense in the league; Huge and powerful at every position. For Steph to take that kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him shows you... This is the strongest physically he’s ever been in his career and it’s allowing him to do what he’s doing.”