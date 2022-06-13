Skip to main content

NBA Finals Game 5 Preview: GOAT Stephen Curry?

Can Curry somehow replicate his absurd Game 4 performance vs. the NBA's top defense on Monday night?

A phenomenal performance from Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics on Friday has cranked up the heat in the NBA Finals. With the series tied 2-2, the Warriors and the Celtics face a critical Game 5 on Monday night; In NBA Finals history, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 75 percent of the time.

Can Curry somehow replicate his absurd Game 4 performance vs. the NBA's top defense on Monday night? Is the two-time MVP playing his best basketball ever at 34 years old and deservedly contending in GOAT (greatest of all time) conversations?

While the NBA world ponders Curry's legacy, the Orlando Magic look towards the NBA Draft. Orlando owns the first overall pick and hopes to to add to a roster that could fulfill postseason ambitions.

The Magic have picked No. 1 in the draft three times in team history and those three picks produced two Hall-of-Fame players. The Magic look to take advantage of this year's lottery luck to help rebuild a team worth watching.

The Celtics and the Warriors are already must-see basketball. Through the first four games vs. the Celtics, Curry is averaging 34.3 points while shooting over 49 percent. If he maintains that insane production, it will be Curry's highest scoring performance in his NBA Finals career.

With three games (at most) left in the series, Curry has a shot to further cement his legacy. The Warriors control homecourt advantage, but the Celtics have been especially tough on the road, going 8-3 away from home in postseason.

FUN FACT: Neither the Warriors or Celtics have lost back-to-back games this postseason.

RECORDS: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (2-2) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (2-2)

WHEN: Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

TV/RADIO: ABC

ODDS: The Warriors are 4-point favorites vs. the Celtics.

NEXT:

• Game 6: Thursday, June 16 at 8 CT, ABC

• Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 7 CT, ABC (If necessary)

LAST WORD: Steve Kerr on Curry:

"Boston’s got obviously the best defense in the league; Huge and powerful at every position. For Steph to take that kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him shows you... This is the strongest physically he’s ever been in his career and it’s allowing him to do what he’s doing.”

USATSI_18524846_168388359_lowres
News

NBA Finals Game 5 Preview: GOAT Stephen Curry?

By Bri Amaranthus1 minute ago
Paolo Banchero
News

What's Magic Target Paolo Banchero's Biggest Weakness?

By Riley Sheppard18 hours ago
Jabari Smith
News

Magic Draft: What's Jabari Smith's Biggest Weakness?

By Riley Sheppard22 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
News

Chet Holmgren Magic Draft Profile: What's His Biggest Weakness?

By Riley SheppardJun 12, 2022
gettyimages-1240695424-594x594
News

Ex-Magic Legend Shaquille O'Neal's Son Secures Draft Workout With Lakers

By Dalton TriggJun 11, 2022
RJ Hampton Stephen Curry
News

Magic Guard RJ Hampton on Stephen Curry: 'Best Shape of Any NBA Player Ever'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 11, 2022
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft, Orlando Magic
News

Grant Hill Reveals Paolo Banchero as NBA Draft Preference for Magic

By Grant AfsethJun 11, 2022
tmacchet
News

Magic Target Chet Holmgren Inspired By Tracy McGrady's Play Style

By Jeremy BrenerJun 11, 2022
Chet Holmgren Jabari Smith
News

NBA Mock Draft: Chet or Jabari For Magic's Top Pick?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 10, 2022