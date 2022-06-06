Skip to main content

No Pressure: Magic's No. 1 Pick Could Be Franchise Turning Point

Orlando hasn't had the No. 1 overall pick often in team history, and it must take advantage of this year's lottery luck.

Anticipation is building for the Orlando Magic as the NBA Draft, which will get underway on June 23, inches closer. Orlando has a nice young core of players to take them into the immediate future, led by Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and others. However, to take the next step toward relevancy, the Magic can't afford to mess up this year's No. 1 overall pick.

The Magic have only had the No. 1 pick in the draft three times in team history, but the good news for Orlando fans is that those three picks produced two Hall-of-Fame players – although the 1993 pick was traded to the Golden State Warrior – and one who will eventually be in the Hall-of-Fame as well. Here's how those picks played out:

1992: Shaquille O'Neal – three-time champion, three-time MVP, three-time All-Defensive, 14-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Star, Hall-of-Fame

1993: Chris Webber (traded to Warriors) – five-time All-NBA, five-time All-Star, Hall-of-Fame

2004: Dwight Howard – one-time champion, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Defensive, eight-time All-NBA, eight-time All-Star

Although Orlando has never won a championship, two of their three No. 1 overall picks – O'Neal and Howard – were able to lead them to the NBA Finals in 1995 and 2009. That's the kind of player the Magic will be searching for on June 23. Not just a talented player to add to their already-talented pool of young players, but one who is capable of putting Orlando over the top... a true, bonafide superstar.

Is that player Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith – the two prospects widely predicted to go with the first two picks in the draft? How about Duke's Paolo Bachero or Purdue's Jaden Ivey, who have picked up draft hype as the offseason has progressed? If the Magic believe their guy is one of the latter two, do they attempt to trade down in order to get who they want while also adding another asset or two?

We have a little more than two weeks remaining for the these questions to get answered. For now, all we know is that the Magic can't mess this up. This opportunity doesn't come around very often.

gettyimages-1325523163-594x594
News

No Pressure: Magic's No. 1 Pick Could Be Franchise Turning Point

By Dalton Trigg1 minute ago
Quin Snyder
News

Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder to Step Down

By The Magic Insider Staff13 hours ago
Jabari Smith
News

Jabari Smith Locked In As Magic's No. 1 Pick? League Sources 'Aren't Sold'

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
b479c556-f602-49ed-b06b-facfff9378dc.sized-1000x1000
News

LISTEN: Should Magic Trade No. 1 Pick to Rockets?

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Tracy McGrady Kobe Bryant
News

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Looks Back on Kobe Bryant Prank

By Matt GalatzanJun 4, 2022
Shaq
News

On This Day: Magic Advance To First NBA Finals

By Jeremy BrenerJun 4, 2022
Chuma Okeke
News

LOOK: Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke Excite Magic Fans With Instagram Post

By Jeremy BrenerJun 4, 2022
Paolo Banchero
News

NBA Draft: Why Wouldn't The Magic Take Paolo Banchero No. 1?

By Riley SheppardJun 3, 2022
Chet Holmgren
News

NBA Draft: Could Magic Select Chet Holmgren First?

By Riley SheppardJun 3, 2022