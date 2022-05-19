NBA Free Agency: 3 Veteran Centers Magic Should Sign

While there is a youth movement surrounding the Orlando Magic organization at the moment, every team can benefit from having a few veterans to teach the younger players the ropes of being in the NBA.

Here's three options for the Magic to sign this summer:

Robin Lopez

Lopez, 34, signed a one-year contract last season worth $5 million and was a part-time backup for the Magic last season. He played in 36 contests, averaging 7.1 points per game. Lopez is about to enter his 15th season in the NBA and could be on his fifth team in five years if the Magic don't re-sign him this season.

The value in bringing Lopez back is his familiarity with the team and his ability to be a great teammate. Lopez has been mostly a backup throughout his career, but has stayed in the league because of the value he brings off the court. The Magic noticed that a year ago and could buy into that for another season.

Hassan Whiteside

Whiteside, who turns 33 next month, is also looking for his fifth team in five years after spending just as much time with the Miami Heat from 2014-19. Maybe a return to the Sunshine State is what the journeyman from Marshall needs.

Whiteside averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season backing up Rudy Gobert. He's serviceable as a backup center, and the Magic might need more minutes from their backup bigs next season considering the fact that a rookie is coming into the midst who hasn't played a full NBA season.

Whiteside isn't the rim protector he was back in Miami, but he could be a bargain and a player the team could dangle in a small trade package at the deadline if he plays up to par.

Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein is a four-year NBA veteran whose played for four teams already in his brief NBA career. Unlike the other two prospects, Hartenstein is a player you can build off of beyond the upcoming season. Just 24 years old, Hartenstein could fit the role that Mo Bamba is about to vacate.

Last season with the Clippers, Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds backing up Ivica Zubac.

Hartenstein's intrigue comes from the idea that there's still a little development to be made in his overall game. He isn't a fully-baked product but also would be an upgrade over what the team currently has. He can give you anywhere from 15-25 minutes per game and be someone the team can rely on to play heavy quality minutes in a pinch.