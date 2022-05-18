Skip to main content

Magic Land Top Pick; Mo Bamba Future in Jeopardy?

The 2018 first round pick is a restricted free agent this offseason.

With the Orlando Magic landing the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the team is likely going to select either Duke's Paolo Banchero, Auburn's Jabari Smith or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

USATSI_18290094

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290088

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290075

Jamahl Mosley

All three of those players are big men, and with Wendell Carter Jr. recently signing a contract extension, there is now doubt shadowing over Mo Bamba's future with the team.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has had an up-and-down tenure with the team and faces restricted free agency this offseason.

However, Bamba is coming off a career-best season going into restricted free agency. The Texas product averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on 3s in 25.7 minutes per game.

He's an intriguing option, but not as much as any of the top three prospects in this year's draft, especially when you consider the fact that the Magic will have close to $29 million in cap space if Bamba isn't handed a $10.1 million qualifying offer.

519ab19b-4e45-4418-ab36-6fee0ace9d93

Mo Bamba

USATSI_18010148

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_17953193

Jabari Smith

The Magic will likely have to choose which player it feels is a good match next to Carter, who averaged 15 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his first full season with in Orlando.

Bamba should receive considerable interest from teams looking to add some size in the frontcourt and the Magic should listen to some sign-and-trade scenarios.

When you stack up all the reasons against him, it's very possible that the Magic landing the top overall pick has been the nail in Bamba's coffin in Orlando.

519ab19b-4e45-4418-ab36-6fee0ace9d93
News

Magic Land Top Pick; Mo Bamba Future in Jeopardy?

By Jeremy Brener39 seconds ago
USATSI_18290075
News

'I Like Yo Energy': Magic Fans, Players React to Landing No. 1 Pick

By Jeremy Brener13 minutes ago
USATSI_18290094
News

Ping-Pong Magic: Orlando Magic Receives No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft Lottery

By Dalton Trigg51 minutes ago
USATSI_17579792
News

New In-Season NBA Tournament? It Could Be Coming Soon

By The Magic Insider Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_10838268
News

How to Watch: Magic NBA Draft Lottery Tonight - Odds

By Jeremy Brener11 hours ago
USATSI_18010290
News

NBA Draft Lottery: What's at Stake For Orlando Magic?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18279547
News

Should Magic Sign Suns Center Deandre Ayton in Free Agency?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 16, 2022
USATSI_13809664
News

Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac on Declining COVID-19 Vaccine: 'It Felt Forced'

By Jeremy BrenerMay 15, 2022
chuck jabari
News

Magic Top 3 NBA Draft Options? Charles Barkley Here to Help

By Mike FisherMay 15, 2022