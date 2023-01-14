'Glimmers of Hope': Magic Making Midseason Grade?

The Orlando Magic isn't projected to be a playoff team this season, but there's a lot of promise in central Florida.

The Orlando Magic has crossed the halfway point in its season on the current five-game road trip, and the team still sits outside the playoff picture at 16-27.

However, given the fact that the Magic held the No. 1 pick in the last NBA Draft, things in Orlando are going just fine.

In its midseason report card for every team, The Athletic gave the Magic a modest B-.

"The Magic are barely on the periphery of the Play-In Tournament in the East, so it’s hard to see progress for the franchise," The Athletic writes. "But halfway through the season, Orlando was already seven wins away from tying its wins total for last season. More important, Paolo Banchero seems like a legit future NBA star and is already producing at a likely Rookie-of-the-Year level. Franz Wagner has improved. Bol Bol looks like a find. Wendell Carter is a strong player in the middle. Markelle Fultz has shown progress. There are glimmers of hope on the roster, though muted sometimes."

B- is definitely a passing grade, and Orlando has seen a ton of progress this season. While it may not result in bonus basketball this season, the Magic will only get better when Jonathan Isaac returns to the lineup in the second half and in the offseason when two more lottery picks call central Florida their home.

