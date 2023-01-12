NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson, Mo Bamba Unite in Magic, Pelicans Deal?

The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic could be trade partners in a Mo Bamba deal.

ORLANDO - With just four weeks left until the NBA Trade Deadline, teams are doing their homework and canvassing the league to find the best final puzzle pieces for a playoff run.

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a position to buy with a 25-17 record that slots them in 3rd place in the Western Conference standings.

Zion Williamson could use a frontcourt partner to help space the floor, and Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba could be an ideal fit, according to Bleacher Report.

"The Pelicans don't have a lot of weaknesses, but they could use another versatile big man in the frontcourt or backcourt stopper for depth overall," Bleacher Report writes. "With Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol playing big roles with the Orlando Magic, Bamba hasn't received as much run this season but is still putting up 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per 36 minutes. He's also knocking down 41.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, giving New Orleans a floor-spacing, defensive-minded big man to play next to Zion Williamson."

The most natural player that could be featured in a trade return from the Pelicans would be Jaxson Hayes, who is expected to be a restricted free agent this offseason. With Bamba entering the frontcourt in New Orleans, Hayes wouldn't see a ton of minutes there. But in Orlando, there could be a home for him.

Hayes has struggled this season, averaging just 4.9 points, but at just 22 years old, he provides a ton of upside that could be worth exploring.