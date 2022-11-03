Warriors vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-7) begins a seven-game homestand tonight after playing six of its first eight games on the road. However, the challenges continue with the defending champion Golden State Warriors (3-5) coming to town.

The Warriors are also looking to reverse their fortunes and come into the game on a three-game losing streak on their five-game road trip.

Someone's luck will turn around tonight and the Magic need to use its size advantage against the Warriors in order to grab the win. Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to use their three-point shooting edge to their advantage. So tonight is a total clash of styles in Orlando.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Warriors vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Thursday, Nov. 3 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Warriors vs. Magic Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala (OUT - hip)

Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - hamstring)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Golden State Warriors

PG Stephen Curry

SG Klay Thompson

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

Orlando Magic

PG Terrence Ross

SG Bol Bol

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

