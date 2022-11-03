Skip to main content

Warriors vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-7) begins a seven-game homestand tonight after playing six of its first eight games on the road. However, the challenges continue with the defending champion Golden State Warriors (3-5) coming to town.

The Warriors are also looking to reverse their fortunes and come into the game on a three-game losing streak on their five-game road trip.

Someone's luck will turn around tonight and the Magic need to use its size advantage against the Warriors in order to grab the win. Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to use their three-point shooting edge to their advantage. So tonight is a total clash of styles in Orlando.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Warriors vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Warriors vs. Magic Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

  • Andre Iguodala (OUT - hip)
  • Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - hamstring)

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Klay Thompson
  • SF Andrew Wiggins
  • PF Draymond Green
  • C Kevon Looney

Orlando Magic

  • PG Terrence Ross
  • SG Bol Bol
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

RJ Hampton Stephen Curry
News

Warriors vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
17591330
News

Magic Starting 5: Too Many Turnovers For Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
1385576162
News

Magic Point to Turnovers as Reason Behind Collapse vs. Thunder

By Riley Sheppard
Grant Williams
News

Celtics' Grant Williams Rumored to Magic in Free Agency; Could Orlando Sign?

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Collapses vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Magic Can't Weather Fourth Quarter Storm From Oklahoma City, Lose vs. Thunder

By Jeremy Brener
Jacque Vaughn
News

Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways; Magic Ex Jacque Vaughn Named Acting Coach

By Jeremy Brener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Having 'Unbelievable' Start: 5 Questions Ahead of Magic Matchup

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Injury Report: Jalen Suggs Return Close?

By Jeremy Brener