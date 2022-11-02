Celtics' Grant Williams Rumored to Magic in Free Agency; Could Orlando Sign?

The Orlando Magic could eye free agents this summer, and Celtics forward Grant Williams could fill a need or two.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is struggling to get off the ground this season with its 1-7 start to the year, but in the offseason, the team will have oodles of cash to hand out to free agents that can improve the roster.

One of those free agents is Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, a key role player who helped his team get to the NBA Finals last season. Williams is seeking big bucks this summer, and that's money that Orlando could provide that Boston might not be able to.

“He wanted in the $15-16 million range per year. If he shoots it well and keeps showing some growth defensively and as a passer, if he matches the shooting he had last year, he should get that and could get even more than that,” Heavy.com writes. “Detroit, Orlando, San Antonio, young teams who want guys who do the little things, they will be in a position to offer him $17-$18 million and maybe frontload the contract to scare off the Celtics from matching.”

In six games so far this season, Williams is averaging 9.6 points per game while shooting 66.7 percent from three. Yes, he's made 10 of 15 threes this season. Orlando could use that help from distance, considering the Magic ranks 27th in the NBA in three-point shooting at 30.5 percent going into Tuesday night.

