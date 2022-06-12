Skip to main content

Magic Draft: What's Jabari Smith's Biggest Weakness?

The Magic could make Jabari Smith the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 pick in the draft, and while there may not be a perfect prospect in this year's class (or any class for that matter), the team would like to have as perfect of a player as possible.

The consensus around the league is that there are the top three, Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, and then a big drop off to the rest.

But it seems who the Magic will be selecting from those three changes by the hour.

And for good reason, each player possesses a unique game that is very different from their counterparts.

Smith Jr. proved to be a match-up nightmare at Auburn with the combination of his length and shooting touch.

But during his one-and-done campaign at Auburn, there were concerns of Smith’s ability to create his own offense, whether that be shooting off the dribble, facilitating for others, or driving to the basket.

But the playmakers the Magic have in Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz would make Smith’s life much easier than at Auburn, where he posted over a 27 percent usage rate. With his usage rate declining on offense, it will allow him to devote more energy on the defensive side of the ball, where his 6-10 frame and ability to switch from any player 1-5 shines through.

On offense, his ball-handling and ability to create space getting his shot off has room to grow, which could happen in Orlando without the burden he had during his freshman season at Auburn.

