We’re less than three weeks away from draft night. The NCAA’s withdrawal deadline has passed and the final phases of preparation are underway around the NBA. There’s been plenty of movement in my projections since lottery night and the draft combine, so it’s time for a complete mock draft update.

As usual, this mock aims to predict what the draft would look like if it took place on a given day. These projections are heavily informed by intel from around the NBA and ongoing conversations with executives, scouts and others around the industry, in addition to my own personal evaluations of players, which in many cases date back years. Note that these are *not* player rankings: for that, take a look at the Big Board, which we’ll update again for the final time following the NBA’s final withdrawal deadline next week.

1. Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Freshman

As I wrote a couple weeks ago following the lottery, the general expectation around the NBA has been that Orlando will go with Smith at No. 1. And while I’d caution that it’s never a great idea to operate with absolute certainty regarding the Magic, who are one of the more buttoned-up organizations when it comes to leaks, there are plenty of people around the NBA who consider Smith the big prize of this draft, myself included. This next statement isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but Orlando will do its due diligence and is expected to bring in as many of the top prospects as possible for workouts in the coming weeks. My gut feeling remains that they’ll land on Smith, who is both an excellent fit with the roster and a potential culture-setting player for a Magic team still establishing its identity.

Smith is the youngest of the top prospects by a meaningful margin and brings a rare collection of plus attributes to the table: great positional size, elite jump shooting, modern defensive versatility and a competitive mindset. Smith will have to expand his array of moves off the dribble and work on getting to the rim more often—skills that will determine what type of ceiling he eventually hits. Still, there’s so much to like about a prospect who is polished in so many ways, yet still at a highly nascent stage of his basketball development.

2. Thunder: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Freshman

History has shown it’s not a great idea to make assumptions about what the Thunder are going to do on draft night. And while a lot of the early buzz around this pick has centered on Chet Holmgren, expect Oklahoma City to also take a long look at Banchero, who fits their ethos with his size and skill but brings a very different set of strengths. While he doesn’t solve the Thunder’s defensive issues, he’s the most polished offensive player in the draft, with a unique mix of power, skill and passing chops that lets him operate all over the floor as a playmaking fulcrum. He’s not a rim protector, but some of the defensive concerns with him are otherwise a tad bit oversold.

Banchero’s jumper comes and goes at times, but he had a strong freshman season on the whole and should be prepared to help contribute on a rebuilding team immediately. His feel for scoring and finding teammates should take him a long way, and if his shot-making and defense trend up, there should be All-Star caliber seasons in his future. When splitting hairs, his offensive versatility and creative upside might be what earn him the nod over Holmgren in the end. Having said all that, I could see either player being the selection. Weighing the various factors, I slightly lean Banchero for now.

3. Rockets: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Freshman

It feels fairly safe to assume that the Rockets are going to grab whichever of the top three bigs falls to them here, which in this scenario is Holmgren. Houston needs frontcourt help, and Jaden Ivey isn’t a great fit with the roster. It’s easy enough to connect those dots. Holmgren is a unique prospect in so many ways, which also makes him polarizing around the league, but the Rockets are in the middle of a long-term process and can afford him time to get comfortable. Winding up with Holmgren, who has consistently driven winning and doesn’t require a ton of offensive touches to add value, would be a pretty nice outcome.

Holmgren’s foot speed defending in space and covering ground will be immediately tested in the NBA, but if he proves he can battle on switches and bother drivers as a roving rim protector, whatever else he gives you as a scorer will be gravy. He’ll face a pretty steep adjustment to the physicality of the league, but he has succeeded in spite of his slender build at each stop. Holmgren is a capable jump shooter and has great touch around the rim, but isn’t likely to be a true offensive focal point early in his career, if at all. It may take some patience, but bigs with Holmgren’s skill and instincts are few and far between. His future team will want to try and alleviate early pressure on him while optimizing his strengths as a shot-blocker and offensive cog.

4. Kings: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

The Kings have to navigate one of the trickiest spots in the draft, with no clear-cut best option, assuming the first three picks go as expected in some order. Jaden Ivey would be easy to pencil in here if his skill set didn’t duplicate as much with De’Aaron Fox and Sacramento wasn’t clearly committed to becoming a playoff team. The Kings could certainly take Ivey and try to make the fit work, but his likely availability also creates a potential value proposition for them if they decide to trade back. Murray is also someone to watch closely at this spot, particularly if Sacramento decides to keep the pick, as a prospect who can split the difference between winning now and building for the future. The Kings will have to look at every option, and I would consider Dyson Daniels as a possible dark horse here. Shaedon Sharpe will be in the mix, too, but his inexperience and longer timeline don’t quite align with Sacramento’s current project, at least on the surface.

The wrinkle here is that Murray isn’t a perfect fit with Domantas Sabonis, but they should be able to cohabitate and would control the glass effectively in tandem. Murray can add value as a scorer, rebounder and defender and produce without hijacking the offense. Improved playmaking and jump shooting would make him even more dynamic. Murray had a strong argument as the best player in college basketball last season. He’s a serious-minded competitor and, as far as older prospects go, he doesn’t seem likely to turn into a pumpkin. His floor appears to be Indiana at No. 6.

5. Pistons: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Despite falling to No. 5, the Pistons are in a fairly good spot here, positioned to grab whichever of Ivey and Murray is available, while also able to seriously weigh Shaedon Sharpe against those guys as an upside play. Detroit is in a flexible position building around Cade Cunningham, and rival teams still expect the Pistons will look to move Jerami Grant, potentially to acquire a second desirable draft pick. The Pistons need to get more athletic and bolster their offense, and right now it’s hard to envision them passing on Ivey if he’s on the board.

The pronounced highs and lows of Ivey’s breakout season gave the NBA plenty to nitpick, but his unique speed and explosiveness as a downhill playmaker present too much upside to overthink. He should benefit more than most from the freedom and space of the pro game, and if his passing chops and decision-making tick upward over time, Ivey is going to be hard to stop. He has the ability to be a very good defender when he tries, he shoots the three well enough to think it keeps improving and, if he can slow down the game for himself mentally while still attacking at a breakneck pace, Ivey can be a star. Pairing with a cool, collected playmaker like Cunningham would make his life much easier, and vice versa.

6. Pacers: Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin

Height: 6' 5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

The two prospects most commonly connected to the Pacers by rival teams are Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey. If either player falls out of the top five, I’d make an educated guess Indiana would pounce. This naturally raises the question of whether the Pacers might try to trade up to ensure they get their guy, considering neither might be available. Indiana doesn’t draft in the top 10 often, so this is a big opportunity for them to add a foundational player, and there might be incentive to be aggressive in trade talks and get the prospect they want most. But if they do stay put, they should still have good options remaining.

In a scenario like this, Davis makes a lot of sense for Indiana as a proven scorer and defender, and an intense competitor and worker who vibes with what the Pacers have historically valued in draft picks. He boasts an unusually adept mid-range touch that teams hope will lead to more consistency from deep, and his rapid development points to even more room for growth, considering how seriously he takes his craft. This is the high end of his range, but he’s expected to come off the board somewhere in the top 10. It seems like the Pacers don’t intend to spend much time in the basement of the Eastern Conference, and Davis’s ability to plug and play at both guard spots would add some immediate value, coupled with long-term upside.

7. Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 7” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19

The possibility of Portland trading this pick to improve the roster in the short-term has been bandied about in NBA circles for quite a while, as the Blazers search for veteran help to replenish the roster around Damian Lillard. Whether that means they look to trade back or out of the draft entirely is unclear, but expect them to be active. If the Blazers keep their pick, Daniels would likely hold appeal here as a player who can help thread the needle between finding short-term help and transitioning into a rebuild, whenever Portland decides to go that direction. His defensive chops and ability to run offense would immediately give the Blazers a boost.

Having already spent a successful year in the G League, Daniels is one of the most mature prospects in the lottery and has been a standout in the predraft process, endearing himself to teams in interviews, and measuring and shooting well at the combine. He’s a jack of all trades with the size, strength and smarts to defend four positions while playing all over the floor on offense. His catch-and-shoot game remains a work in progress, but he’s made improvements in that area and figures to make enough shots to keep defenses honest. Daniels has no glaring holes in his game, and while he’s not going to be a No. 1 scoring option in the NBA, very few players ever are. He has one of the highest floors in the draft, and his upside is perhaps a bit undersold, as well.

8. Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

While Sharpe drew a lot of buzz from teams at the combine, some of that excitement has turned to trepidation over the past couple weeks, and it’s clear that a lot is going to hinge on how he handles his individual workouts. This is probably about as far as he could hypothetically fall, and he’s getting looks from teams in the top five due to his immense athletic gifts and shot-making potential. The issue is that it’s hard to expect a player who hasn’t played in many high-level game environments to really help an NBA team in the immediate future, and also that a lot of teams simply haven’t evaluated him for a prolonged period of time due to COVID, his late-blooming high-school career, and the fact he sat out at Kentucky.

Considering Sacramento, Indiana and Portland currently seem focused on making real improvements next season, the prospect of taking on a project like Sharpe might be a little less appealing in those spots, but at some point, his upside is hard to pass on. If he makes it out of the top six, he might become a trade target at No. 7 and No. 8, and it’s also possible the Blazers or Pelicans could just decide to take a huge swing on him. New Orleans is in a pretty flexible position with this pick, but if Sharpe were to unexpectedly slip, this would be a low-pressure situation for him to develop his game.

9. Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Sochan has quietly built some buzz around the league and looks like a strong bet to go in the back half of the lottery, potentially in the top 10. He’s a particularly compelling fit in San Antonio, which has loaded up on perimeter players but could use some additional size up front, particularly with Jakob Poeltl entering a contract year. Sochan is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft from a defensive standpoint, as a tough, smart, switchable forward who brings a ton of energy. His offensive game is more of a work in progress, but he’s a good ball-handler and passer for his size, and there’s a pretty reasonable chance he becomes a passable three-point shooter. There’s a lot to like here considering how advanced he is for his age.

10. Wizards: Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

The Wizards are pushing to make the playoffs next season and don’t necessarily need to use this pick, putting them in position to be opportunistic with trades if they choose. But there should also be desirable players available, and if Mathurin is on the board he might make sense. His shooting ability and explosive athleticism could be an immediate boost for Washington, giving them a more dynamic perimeter option to play off of Bradley Beal and defend on the wing. Washington could also look at a big here, with Thomas Bryant hitting free agency and Mark Williams and Jalen Duren both potentially available. This is an interesting swing spot in the back part of the lottery.

11. Knicks: Mark Williams, C, Duke

Height: 7' 2” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Rival teams tend to think the Knicks will target a big or a point guard in the draft, although their search for the latter may be more likely to arrive in the form of veteran help. Kentucky’s TyTy Washington has come up in conversations as a player to watch here, although this would be a bit early for him to come off the board. If New York stays at No. 11, Mark Williams and Jalen Duren might both be available, allowing them to choose between the draft’s two top-rated true centers. Williams has a chance to leapfrog Duren on draft night due to his reliability, defensive impact and sheer size: he measured at 7' 2" in shoes at the combine with a 7' 6.5" wingspan and 9' 9" standing reach. He’d be a long-term upgrade at the position with Mitchell Robinson about to hit free agency and give the Knicks some legitimate interior backbone.

12. Thunder (from Clippers): A.J. Griffin, G/F, Duke

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Freshman

There’s some thought around the league that the Thunder may try and combine this selection with some of their other draft picks in order to try and move up to get a second top 10 selection. If Griffin falls in the draft, he becomes a really interesting potential value pick provided he can stay healthy and give himself a runway to get his body right. He was a somewhat limited player at Duke, but he is one of the best shooters in the class and theoretically has the tools to be a much better defender. The fact he’s one of the youngest players in the draft helps. A lot will hinge on the state of his medical and how his camp chooses to distribute that information. Griffin does seem to have one of the wider ranges among the projected lottery picks, but for now it’s hard to envision him falling much further than this.

13. Hornets: Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 18 | Freshman

Charlotte’s protracted quest for a long-term center to pair with LaMelo Ball may finally come to an end in this draft, with at least one of Duren or Mark Williams potentially available to them at this pick. Although Duren is more of a traditional big, he’s physically quite gifted and holds some appeal as a long-term center worth developing, particularly as one of the youngest players in the draft. He’s a powerful leaper with a mature frame, good hands and feet, and some untapped skill potential. Teams have long held concerns over his inconsistent motor and occasionally questionable instincts, but the Hornets’ need for a center creates a bit more impetus to take that leap.

14. Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breakers (France)

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18

After finishing his season in good form, Dieng has built some positive momentum behind the scenes and has a good shot to sneak into the lottery. Although he’s not ready to contribute at a high level yet, his combination of youth, size and skill level help set him apart and portend untapped upside. Some teams still have questions about his athleticism, but he’s a terrific passer and promising shooter who projects as a viable rotation player and potentially more. The Cavs are loaded up front and are in a good spot to add a perimeter player with this pick. If Dieng is on the board, he makes a lot of sense.

15. Hornets (from Pelicans): Malaki Branham, SG, Ohio State

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Freshman

If the Hornets are able to grab a big with their first selection, it might make sense to shop No. 15 to try and move back in the draft and pick up value. If they stay put here, Branham’s youth and shot-making prowess are an interesting option. He’d be a luxury for Charlotte, which ought to try and find minutes for James Bouknight next season, but Branham could also be someone another team targets at this spot if he’s available. He is a bit undersized for a wing and isn’t extremely explosive, but he is crafty and smart, and has built a lot of momentum for a player who wasn’t billed as a one-and-done entering the season. If Branham doesn’t sneak into the lottery, he shouldn’t fall much further.

16. Hawks: TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Atlanta could badly use another guard to run the team and prop up lineups when Trae Young rests. Washington’s ability to function at either backcourt spot should make him an interesting candidate here. Despite an uneven freshman year, there’s enough optimism surrounding Washington’s context—he played through injury and Kentucky guards have often fared better in the NBA—that he maintains a good chance of going in the top 20. Washington isn’t a great athlete or overly tall for a combo guard, and he's a little bit polarizing among teams considering he was quite old for a freshman. But he should benefit from the fact this is a pretty thin guard draft and profiles as a potentially solid rotation option.

17. Rockets (from Nets): Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Senior

The Rockets should have some flexibility here at 17, and presuming they grab a forward at No. 3, this could be a spot to add a perimeter player. While Agbaji would be a more conservative choice here, he’s likely to come off the board in the teens and should supply reliable shooting and defense early in his career. There’s some skepticism as to how much upside he really offers considering he doesn’t create much off the dribble, but he’s turned himself into a reliable player, and his low-maintenance game and floor-spacing skills could add some stability in Houston alongside Jalen Green and whoever they take at No. 3.

18. Bulls: Jalen Williams, G/F, Santa Clara

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Junior

Rival teams expect the Bulls to explore trade options with this pick, preferably in search of veteran help. If Chicago keeps it, this is an opportunity to add a more experienced college player who can feasibly deepen the bench next season. Williams’s stock has skyrocketed over the past month, and he looks to be on pretty firm footing in the first round. As a well-rounded perimeter player with excellent measurables and the skills to play several positions, he’s easy to envision fitting in pretty much anywhere. This is probably the high end of Williams’s range, but he’s moved the needle in the right direction and would be a nice fit here.

19. Timberwolves: E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 21 | Junior

With former Nuggets boss Tim Connelly now helming basketball operations in Minnesota, it’s a tad unclear right now which direction the Wolves will take with this pick. Considering the state of the roster, with a lot of money tied up in the backcourt, this is a logical spot to eye frontcourt help. While Liddell doesn’t have ideal size for a power forward, he’s a reliable, versatile player who can play around the rim or on the perimeter and fit in a range of lineups. As Minnesota looks to find the right pieces to complement Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, a broadly useful player like Liddell makes some sense as part of the supporting cast.

20. Spurs (from Raptors): Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18

San Antonio’s roster is currently guard-heavy, with Dejounte Murray emerging as a star and the organization heavily invested in 19-year-old Josh Primo, so the frontcourt should be an area of emphasis in this draft. Keep in mind that it’s unlikely the Spurs use all their picks, with three first-rounders and four in the top 40. Jovic turns 19 this week and holds first-round appeal as a jumbo forward with perimeter skills, plus passing vision and a sweet jumper. He’s also a below-average athlete and likely to be a defensive liability, which may create issues in terms of fit, but the size-skill combination is often worth a gamble and he’s got some potential as a creative player in the right situation. The sense I’ve gotten is that Jovic is hoping to come over to the NBA next season, so this won’t necessarily be a stash pick.

21. Nuggets: Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Freshman

This would be a pure upside bet for the Nuggets, with Wesley’s athleticism, slashing ability and significant room to improve from a physical and skill standpoint making him a worthy bet in this part of the draft. He’s a good athlete and showed flashes of brilliance in college, but he’s also quite raw and profiles better as a scoring combo guard than a true point. He’ll need to become a much more effective catch-and-shoot player, while also sharpening his decision-making on the ball. Denver wouldn’t have to rush Wesley into important minutes, and the Nuggets tend to be comfortable taking chances on upside. They don’t have a slashing guard like Wesley on the roster, and he could pay real dividends in the long run, particularly if he can become a plus defender.

22. Grizzlies (from Jazz): Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

The Grizzlies have drafted well in recent years and should have some opportunity to be creative with their two picks in the 20s. Hardy would be an interesting upside play, as a scoring guard who could potentially give them some juice off the bench behind Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Hardy’s stock fluctuated heavily this year, but he ended the season on a positive note and has a lot to offer on the offensive end, particularly if he’s able to adjust his shot selection and become more efficient. He’s a talented shot-maker, has a good frame at his size, and it should help that he’s already been tested by the G League. Once projected as a lottery pick, Hardy becomes a nice value play in this range of the draft.

23. 76ers: Tari Eason, F, LSU

Height: 6' 8" Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

The Nets chose to defer their rights to this pick and send it to the 76ers, instead obtaining Philadelphia’s unprotected first-rounder in 2023, which immediately becomes a pretty interesting trade chip for Brooklyn. Considering Daryl Morey’s historical distaste for using draft picks, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Philly try and flip this one. That said, Eason would be a pretty interesting option here, considering his analytics-friendly production and his potential fit as a big, rangy defender. Eason is a bit of a work in progress despite already being 21, and he’s an acquired taste amongst teams, but this could be a sensible landing spot. Eason’s basketball IQ is a bit suspect, and he’s foul-prone and an average shooter, but if he can iron those things out he should be able to help a team.

24. Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, SF, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21

While Milwaukee hasn’t used a first-round pick for itself since 2018, the Bucks have their key players under contract next season and have a good opportunity to add some youth to the roster here. Beauchamp’s athleticism and length would be a good addition off the bench, and he’d be walking into a stable situation where he won’t be asked to overstretch himself as a scorer. He has prototypical size and length on the wing, and if he can develop into a consistent shooter, there’s a reasonable chance he becomes a nice 3-and-D rotation player. The fact Beauchamp turns 22 this year and is still somewhat raw and inexperienced for his age has been a holdup for some scouts, but he’s a valid developmental bet in the 20s.

25. Spurs (from Celtics): Patrick Baldwin Jr., PF, Milwaukee

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Freshman

As mentioned previously, the Spurs may not actually be the team making this pick given they have four draft picks in the top 40. There’s a segment of scouts that remain mostly out on Baldwin after a heavily disappointing year, but he’s started to build back a bit of goodwill after the combine and remains one of the most intriguing shooters in the draft, factoring in his size and clean stroke. Baldwin needs to be able to stay healthy, improve his conditioning, regain his confidence and string games together, but it’s hard to imagine things can get much worse for him than they did in college. Teams will have to understand the bad context and feel comfortable with the situation to actually take the leap here, but there are only so many knockdown shooters with his type of size. Baldwin’s athleticism, defense, and lack of physicality have inspired concerns to varying degrees, but at some point he’s worth a shot.

26. Mavericks: Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Height: 7' 1" | Weight: 245 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

The Mavericks need to upgrade their supporting cast around Luka Dončić and could use some additional size with Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber entering contract years. Kessler was the most prolific shot-blocker in college basketball last season and figures to be the third center off the board after Jalen Duren and Mark Williams, but his range is a bit wide in the back part of the first round, with his fit a little bit more situational. His sheer size coupled with solid athleticism gives him legitimate potential as a rim protector, and if he gets more comfortable shooting the three, Kessler could return good value in the 20s.

27. Heat: Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Junior

Miami has done a terrific job finding talent on the fringes and can add a rookie on a cost-controlled deal here if it chooses. LaRavia endeared himself to teams over the course of the season with his competitiveness, efficient scoring and steady defense, building an analytics-friendly profile and gathering some momentum as a potential first-rounder. LaRavia isn’t super explosive and isn’t going to create a ton of offense off the dribble, but he’s a smart passer and ball-mover who can accentuate talent around him. His range appears to be somewhat wide, starting in the early 20s and running into the early 30s, but he does enough things well to think he’ll stick as a useful role player long-term.

28. Warriors: Wendell Moore, G/F, Duke

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Junior

The Warriors tend to value their first-round selections as opportunities to cultivate talent, but they’ll presumably try and integrate James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody into the rotation more next season, creating some hypothetical clutter depending on which veterans they bring back. Moore has an ideal complementary skill set, offering defensive versatility, playmaking skills and the ability to play with and without the ball. He doesn’t profile as a volume scorer, but his unselfish passing, transition play and improving jump shot point to a long-term future as a role player. Moore had a terrific junior year, and his efforts often went underappreciated, but he's a winning player with the type of well-rounded game that can fit in anywhere without creating roster duplication.

29. Grizzlies: Max Christie, G/F, Michigan State

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Despite an inconsistent freshman year, Christie continues to draw his share of serious interest around the NBA and has a chance of sneaking into the first round. If the Grizzlies opt to use both first-round selections, there’s room on the roster for a developmental pick who won’t need to play much right away. Christie is a smooth mover with a frame that should fill out well, and projects as a good shooter in the long run. It’s not a total surprise that he struggled a bit adjusting to the Big Ten, and wings with his prototypical size and skillset tend to get the benefit of the doubt from teams. He’d be a nice project for Memphis, which has done an excellent job with drafting and developing players in recent years.

30. Thunder (from Suns): Dalen Terry, G/F, Arizona

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

The Thunder have four picks in the Top 40 and likely won’t use all of them, so this pick could wind up going to another team. Terry has played the predraft process well and has a fairly good chance to come off the board in the first round. Teams had largely viewed him as a prospect for next year’s draft, but built enough momentum to turn pro and feel secure in his draft status. He’s a creative passer, good athlete and potentially a good defender who excels in the open floor, but has maturing left to do and also has to improve quite a bit as a jump shooter. Terry’s size and potential to create a bit on the ball points to additional upside, but he’s going to require some patience, as well.

SECOND ROUND

31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Fr.

32. Magic: Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | So.

33. Raptors (from Pistons): Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior

34. Thunder: Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Fr.

35. Magic (from Pacers): Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Fr.

36. Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska | Fr.

37. Kings: Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Jr.

38. Spurs (from Lakers): Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Fr.

39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Fr.

40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris

41. Pelicans: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Jr.

42. Knicks: Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo | So.

43. Clippers: Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite

44. Hawks: Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Jr.

45. Hornets: Tyrese Martin, G/F, UConn | Sr.

46. Pistons (from Nets): Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas | So.

47. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga

48. Timberwolves: Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna

49. Kings (from Bulls): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | So.

50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Sr.

51. Warriors (from Raptors): J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Fr.

52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Josh Minott, F, Memphis | Fr.

53. Celtics: Moussa Diabate, F/C, Michigan | Fr.

54. Wizards (from Mavs): John Butler, F, Florida State | Fr.

55. Warriors: Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Jr.

56. Cavaliers (from Heat): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Sr.

57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite

58. Pacers (from Suns): Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite

